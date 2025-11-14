HCM City balances environmental conservation, livelihood improvement

HCM CITY – In the face of climate change and the depletion of natural resources, sustainable forest development combined with eco-tourism is increasingly recognised as a strategic path that both protects the environment and secures local livelihoods.

At the Bình Châu – Phước Bửu Nature Reserve in HCM City, this model is being carefully implemented, yielding dual benefits in ecology and economy while offering valuable educational experiences for visitors.

Stretching across more than 10,500 hectares in the communes of Xuyên Mộc, Bình Châu, and Hồ Tràm, Bình Châu – Phước Bửu is the only remaining coastal Dipterocarp forest in Việt Nam. It is often described as the “green lung” of the Southeast region, home to an exceptionally rich ecosystem with 796 species of plants from 142 families, including 14 rare and endangered species.

The ancient primary forest, featuring species such as dầu cát, dầu con rái, dầu song nàng and dầu trà beng, offers immense scientific and ecological value.

One of its most captivating areas, Bàu Nhám, is known for its natural melaleuca forest (Melaleuca cajuputi), a popular site for nature exploration and environmental education. Visitors wandering beneath the forest canopy breathe in the fresh, unpolluted air and feel the tranquillity of unspoiled nature.

“The landscape here is pristine and the air feels so pure,” said Nguyễn Thị Anh, a tourist from Đồng Nai Province.

“Trips like this remind me of how important it is to preserve forests and respect nature.”

Nature photographer Nguyễn Văn Danh, from Thủ Đức, said he often travels to Bình Châu – Phước Bửu to capture close-up images of insects and forest life.

“It’s an ideal spot for macro photography,” he said. “The biodiversity here is incredible, especially during the rainy season when the forest comes alive again. It feels like witnessing nature reborn.”

For local tour guide Nguyễn Phi Hải, who leads trekking tours across southern Việt Nam’s reserves, Bình Châu – Phước Bửu stands out as one of the most intact coastal forests.

“Everything here remains natural – the wildlife roams freely, and the trees are untouched,” he said.

“When the Long Thành International Airport comes into operation and the Hồ Tràm – Long Thành Expressway is completed, this area will likely become a magnet for eco-tourism.”

Beyond tourism, the reserve also serves as a “green classroom” for students and community groups. Through outdoor trips and field studies, young people have the chance to connect directly with nature, fostering an early awareness of environmental protection.

On a recent weekend, students from Nguyễn An Ninh Secondary School in Tam Thắng Ward visited the reserve for a hands-on ecology lesson. Teacher Võ Thị Quỳnh Như reflected: “Our students spend so much time with technology that many have never seen a real forest. After this trip, they became more curious, energetic, and connected to nature.”

Student Tăng Đặng Nguyệt Ánh was impressed by the diversity she encountered.

“I had looked up information about the reserve online before the trip,” she said, “but I never imagined there would be so many species of trees and insects. It was far more amazing in real life.”

Thanks to its diverse landscapes and well-preserved ecosystem, Bình Châu – Phước Bửu has attracted a growing number of visitors. In 2024, the reserve welcomed just over 5,000 tourists, but by mid-2025, the figure had already surpassed 12,000, reflecting the rising appeal of “green tourism” in the region.

To balance tourism and conservation, the reserve’s management has introduced strict regulations to limit access to sensitive areas, strengthen environmental monitoring, and enforce the “three no’s” policy: no waste, no harm, and no alteration to natural structures. These measures ensure that the forest retains its pristine condition while allowing tourism to develop responsibly.

According to Nguyễn Thị Hồng Ngọc from the Department of Science, Education, Communication, Environment and Eco-tourism, at the reserve, sustainability is always the core principle.

“Every tourism activity must go hand in hand with conservation,” she explained. “Visitors are encouraged not just to relax but also to learn and participate in protecting the forest.”

The local government has also invested in the future of eco-tourism through the project “Developing Eco-tourism, Recreation, and Leisure 2021–2030.”

Jointly prepared by the former Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (now the Department of Agriculture and Environment of HCM City) and the reserve’s management board, the project aims to foster a green economy linked to forest conservation and to improve incomes for communities living nearby.

The total investment for the 2021–2030 period is estimated at VNĐ3.82 trillion (around US$150 million), mostly from private sources.

Key initiatives include developing eco-tourism zones at the Forest Tree Collection Garden and Hồ Cốc, establishing trekking routes connecting Hồ Tràm and Bình Châu, and creating ecological camping and high-end resort areas integrated with environmental education.

By 2030, annual revenue from tourism is projected to reach VNĐ6 billion ($235,000), helping the reserve achieve financial self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on the State budget.

In parallel, the reserve is accelerating digital transformation in management, promoting smart tourism, expanding marketing efforts, improving human resources, and strengthening community participation.

These steps are designed to position Bình Châu – Phước Bửu as a leading eco-tourism hub in Southeast Việt Nam.

Sustainable forest development linked with eco-tourism represents a vital solution to harmonise economic growth, environmental protection, and community wellbeing. – VNS