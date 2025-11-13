Australia, ASEAN strengthen educational connections, cooperation

SYDNEY — Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm on Thursday attended a ceremony to announce schools selected for the ASEAN-Australia BRIDGE School Partnerships Programme, held online in Canberra, with representatives from the embassies of eleven ASEAN countries.

Tâm congratulated the successful connection between Việt Nam’s Bình Phú High School and St Michael's Lutheran School of Australia, emphasising the important role of education in connecting people, building trust, and promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding, thereby nurturing long-term collaboration.

The programme is an initiative of the ASEAN-Australia Centre under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), implemented by Asialink Education at the University of Melbourne. It aims to strengthen connections and foster cooperation between schools in Australia and ASEAN member countries.

This year, the programme connects eighteen schools. Each participating school nominates a teacher to take part in online professional training, who then shares the knowledge with their colleagues.

The teacher also coordinates collaborative activities between his/her school and its partner school, including visiting the partner school and hosting guest teachers from the partner school. In addition, each school selects eight students to participate in online forums and joint projects with students from all other participating schools.

Since its inception in 2016, nearly ten schools of Việt Nam have joined the ASEAN-Australia BRIDGE School Partnerships Programme. — VNA/VNS