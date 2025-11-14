Mock trial raises public awareness of IUU fishing in HCM City

HCM CITY — A mock trial on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was held on Wednesday (November 12) as part of the Government’s nationwide campaign to strengthen compliance and support Việt Nam’s efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card”.

The event, organised by Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard in coordination with the HCM City People’s Court, the Military Court of Military Zone 7 and Công Lý (Justice) Newspaper, took place in Vũng Tàu Ward and Long Hải Commune.

It featured a simulated first-instance criminal trial, a legal dialogue, and direct exchanges between law-enforcement officers and local fishermen.

The scenario was developed from real-life violations, trying defendants Nguyễn Văn Dũng (vessel owner) and Nguyễn Văn Hiền (captain) for organising illegal exit for fishermen to exploit sea animals in foreign waters and intentionally disabling vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

According to the indictment, Dũng instructed Hiền to take fishermen abroad for illegal fishing operations in order to gain illicit profit. To avoid detection, he told the crew to remove the vessel’s identification numbers and deactivate its VMS device.

Prosecutors said the actions posed serious risks, undermining Việt Nam’s efforts to combat IUU fishing and harming the country’s international reputation.

The court sentenced Dũng to 10 years in prison and Hiền to eight years, in line with Articles 348 and 287 of the Penal Code. The verdict aims to deter similar violations and raise awareness among fishing communities of the severe consequences of IUU-related offences.

Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region No. 3, said the mock trial is one of the unit’s key activities during the peak month for IUU prevention.

“Through mock trials and legal seminars, we present real, relatable cases to help fishermen easily understand and remember the law,” he said, adding that the approach combines education with deterrence to encourage better compliance.

Local fisherman Nguyễn Văn Nhỏ from Long Hải Commune said the programme helped the community clearly understand that violations could lead to administrative penalties or criminal prosecution.

“Seeing realistic scenarios makes us fully aware of the legal consequences and more determined to comply when working at sea,” he said.

During the programme, authorities also answered questions about VMS use, legal fishing zones and relevant penalties.

Organisers delivered 20 gifts to policy beneficiary families and another 20 packages – including national flags, life jackets and essential items – to local fishermen, encouraging them to operate safely and lawfully at sea while contributing to the protection of national sovereignty.

Similar programmes will be held in Vĩnh Long Province on November 13–14 and in Lâm Đồng Province on November 18–19 to further expand the impact of the IUU-prevention campaign nationwide. — VNS