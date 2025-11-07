Việt Nam ramps up implementation of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Politics & Law
The Ministry of Health is currently seeking public feedback on a draft decision by the Prime Minister to approve a plan aimed at strengthening the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Việt Nam steps up efforts to effectively implement UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health is currently seeking public feedback on a draft decision by the Prime Minister to approve a plan aimed at strengthening the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The draft outlines the plan’s goal to continue the effective execution of Decision No. 1100/QD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on June 21, 2016, which approved the national plan for implementing the CRPD.

It also specifies key tasks, timelines, and processes to ensure compliance with the provisions of the CRPD and the Committee’s recommendations. The plan aims to meet both domestic and international requirements, including safeguarding national security and public order, while enhancing international cooperation in disability assistance. This includes collaboration with relevant authorities of CRPD member countries and United Nations agencies to raise awareness and promote the principles of the CRPD and the Committee’s recommendations.

A major focus of the draft is to continue strengthening Việt Nam’s legal framework in line with the CRPD. Relevant ministries and agencies will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating the compatibility of existing laws and legal documents, such as draft bills, National Assembly resolutions, and decrees issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee, with the CRPD during their development.

The draft also underscores the importance of further legislative reforms to improve compatibility with the CRPD’s provisions.- VNS

