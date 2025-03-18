Thai Government expands job opportunities for persons with disabilities

BANGKOK — Thailand's Ministry of Labour is working to expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities by encouraging both public and private sector employers to create jobs that provide stable income.

Under Thailand's labour law, businesses and government agencies with at least 100 employees are required to hire individuals with disabilities at a set ratio. Companies that do not meet this requirement must contribute to the Disability Support and Development Fund.

Between 2023 and 2024, nearly 40,000 persons with disabilities secured employment. To build on this progress, the ministry has signed agreements with 21 leading companies, including Central Restaurants Group, Major Cineplex, and Huawei Technologies, to hire 2,700 more individuals in 2025. This is expected to generate over 2.3 billion THB in earnings for workers with disabilities.

The government is offering tax incentives to encourage businesses to participate. Employers hiring persons with disabilities can claim double tax deductions on wages, while companies that hire at least 60% of their workforce from this group for a minimum of 180 days qualify for triple deductions. Businesses also have the option to contribute to the Disability Support and Development Fund as an alternative to direct hiring, with tax-deductible contributions.

Eligible jobseekers must be at least 15 years old and capable of working in any field, regardless of their disability type. Employers are required to pay no less than the regional minimum wage. Individuals looking for job opportunities can register through provincial employment offices or the “Thai Mee Ngan Tum” online platform. — VNS