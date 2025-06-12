Phú Mỹ Hưng to kick off sales at Hồng Hạc City project in Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH – It marks the company's expansion into northern Việt Nam following its success in developing the Phú Mỹ Hưng New City Centre in HCM City.

The corporation announced that the proposed zone, Hồng Phát, situated in the Hồng Hạc City urban area, would be made available for sale from June 14.

The project features comprehensive planning and modern infrastructure and aims to create a new model urban area in Bắc Ninh.

Phú Mỹ Hưng said a standout feature is the project's transparent legal framework, with every single property in the Hồng Phát zone to be issued land use and house ownership rights certificates.

This showcases the meticulous preparation and commitment by the investor and is sure to instil confidence in buyers.

Customers purchasing products during the sales event will benefit from flexible payment schedule.

After an initial deposit and payment of 20 per cent of the property value, customers will proceed to sign the purchase contract, with a subsequent 30 per cent to be paid in six instalments of 5 per cent each every two or three months.

Upon house handover, customers will pay 45 per cent of the contract value along with a maintenance fund, with the remaining 5 per cent due upon notification of title issuance.

Phú Mỹ Hưng has collaborated with lenders such as Vietcombank, VietinBank and ACB to offer preferential loans to support buyers.

Customers can borrow up to 70 per cent of the purchase value, get 0 per cent interest and defer principal repayment until house handover.

The developer will continue to provide a 3 per cent interest rate subsidy for the subsequent 12 months, significantly alleviating the financial burden on buyers.

Accordingly, customers only pay the interest rate based on the bank's applicable rate minus the 3 per cent supported by the developer.

Phú Mỹ Hưng said the entire sales process complies fully with legal regulations and strictly follows the Ministry of Construction's guidelines.

Customers are provided detailed advice to understand the products and the project before registering for purchase.

Phú Mỹ Hưng will also offer a special gratitude programme for customers buying products on June 14, with residents of Bắc Ninh Province and business owners with headquarters there receiving a 1 per cent “gratitude” discount on the product value (excluding VAT and land use right and maintenance fees).

Customers who are owner of property in the Phú Mỹ Hưng ecosystem will also benefit from a similar policy limited to the first 90 products on launch day.

With an emphasis on sustainable community development, Phú Mỹ Hưng will implement a 36-month management fee gift programme for customers receiving house handover on time (from 10/12/2026 - 09/12/2029), facilitating cost savings and ensuring a quality living experience.

Strategic presence in northern market

Phú Mỹ Hưng's strategic decision to develop the Hồng Hạc City project in Bắc Ninh, the vibrant industrial hub in northern Việt Nam, aims to not only introduce a housing project but also promote a lifestyle philosophy of cultured living and cohesive community, traits that have defined the company's reputation over the past three decades in southern Saigon.

The Hồng Hạc City project is poised to become a prominent urban icon in Bắc Ninh, attracting noteworthy residents and strategic investors.

In response to the market's growing demands for legality, investor credibility and long-term living values, the project is envisioned as a beacon that encompasses these crucial elements.

Strategically located at Bắc Ninh’s gateway, adjacent to the capital city of Hanoi, Hồng Hạc City will have a total investment of US$1.1 billion, spread over an area of 197.76 hectares and have an estimated population of around 28,000.

Complementing a range of mixed-use utility clusters, Hồng Hạc City is strategically divided into three residential zones, Hồng Phát, Hồng Thịnh, and Hồng Phúc Zone, with a focus on developing Hồng Phát first.

It is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Established in 1993, Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation is a joint venture between Tân Thuận Industrial Development Company Limited and Phú Mỹ Hưng Asia Holdings.

With a successful track record of developing the Phú Mỹ Hưng New City Centre, the nation's first model urban area, in HCM City, Phú Mỹ Hưng has become a modern, livable urban destination and a recognised landmark in HCM City.