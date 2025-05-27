Sun PhuQuoc Airways charts bold vision and mission

The Prime Minister officially approved the investment policy and investor for the Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) project, assigning the project to Sun PhuQuoc Aviation Limited Liability Company (Sun Group) on May 20.

Beyond being a significant stride for a nascent airline, this event heralds a new development for Vietnam’s aviation and tourism sectors. SPA is envisioned as a commercial airline with charter services, dedicated to delivering a seamless, all-inclusive vacation experience from the moment passengers board.

A new bridge connecting Phú Quốc and the world

Sun PhuQuoc Airways adopts a hub-and-spoke route model, positioning Phú Quốc at its core and connecting directly to major cities both in Vietnam and abroad, thereby shortening travel time and reducing reliance on transit points. Beyond well-established destinations, the airline also aims to expand its network into promising tourism markets that have yet to benefit from direct air links.

With Phú Quốc’s visa exemption policy for international visitors, the launch of direct international routes will serve as a major driver in attracting global travellers to 'Pearl Island' more easily than ever. At the same time, domestic passengers will also benefit from a diversified flight network, enabling residents in provinces beyond Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City to access Phú Quốc with greater convenience and speed.

With a mission embedded in its very name, Sun PhuQuoc Airways connects Vietnam’s island gem with key domestic economic and tourism hubs such as Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng, and other major cities. For international markets, SPA has set its sights on linking Phú Quốc with major cities and leading tourist destinations across Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, and other high-potential markets in the region.

SPA aims to position Phú Quốc as an attractive global destination and a new regional air transit hub. At the same time, it seeks to serve as a bridge, offering Vietnamese travellers expanded opportunities to explore the world via high-quality direct flights.

SPA is committed to ensuring passengers enjoy truly comfortable flights, with amenities and services meticulously designed to foster a sense of leisure and relaxation, along with direct, fast, and convenient travel. From aircraft livery and interior décor to in-flight music and cuisine, the cabin environment is meticulously crafted to mirror the vibrant hues of Phú Quốc's island landscape. SPA is dedicated to immersing travellers in the essence and beauty of Phú Quốc from the moment they step aboard, promising an immediate island experience.

Crucially, Sun Phu Quoc Airways serves as an integral part of the comprehensive ecosystem established by Sun Group on 'Pearl Island'. By connecting travellers directly to Sun Group's signature resorts, entertainment complexes, private beaches, restaurants, and performances, the airline creates a seamless, end-to-end holiday experience. Each flight isn’t just about reaching a destination, it’s the start of a complete vacation journey, from the sky to the ground.

SPA passengers will also enjoy exclusive benefits integrated across accommodation, dining, and premium entertainment within the Sun Group ecosystem.

This integrated approach not only elevates the travel experience, but also optimises total trip costs. Instead of purchasing services separately, travellers can enjoy a Phú Quốc vacation at a more reasonable price, thanks to special incentives applied throughout their journey.

This is the core differentiator that Sun PhuQuoc Airways pursues, transforming ‘fly – stay – play’ into a rational and convenient value system.

The investment approval for SPA not only clears the way for a new airline but also reflects a shifting market trend, from ‘convenient aviation’ to ‘experiential aviation’.

“We are not building an airline just to serve a specific segment of customers," said a Sun Group representative. "Sun PhuQuoc Airways was created to broaden travel, leisure, and exploration opportunities in Phú Quốc for all Vietnamese people and international travellers through direct flights, reasonable costs, and a seamless experience that begins in the sky.”