PM greenlights Sun PhuQuoc Airways, marking new milestone for Vietnam’s aviation industry

According to the decision, the investor is Sun PhuQuoc Aviation Company Limited, a subsidiary of Sun Group. The project is titled “Sun PhuQuoc Airways – SPA.”

Under the approved plan, SPA is expected to operate a fleet of 31 aircraft by 2030. The registerd investment capital is VND 2,500 billion (approximately USD 98.81 million).

The aim of the project is to establish a new airline primarily focused on commercial passenger transport, while also offering charter flight services for tourists travelling to major tourism and business destinations in Vietnam and worldwide, particularly renowned island resorts and dynamic financial hubs.

In particular, SPA is envisioned with the mission of bringing international visitors to Phu Quoc Island. The presence of an additional airline operating routes to Phu Quoc is also expected to enhance accessibility and convenience for domestic travellers.

The Prime Minister’s official approval of the investment policy marks an important milestone for Vietnam’s aviation industry and the development of tourism in Phu Quoc. Alongside other carriers, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is expected to further connect Phu Quoc – ranked the world’s second most beautiful island after the Maldives – with both domestic and international travellers.

Phu Quoc International Airport will become a striking, modern, and well-equipped gateway to the Pearl Island. The first commercial flights by SPA are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, linking Phu Quoc with major economic and tourism centres nationwide and internationally.

In parallel, Sun Group is also operating Sun Air, a premium general aviation service offering personalised private jet flights for luxury travellers.