Hanel PT Chairwoman proposes new value systems for Vietnamese private firms

At the conclusion of the visit, he honoured the company with four powerful words: “Respect, Admiration, Impression, Pride.”

Earlier that day, at a national forum for private science and technology enterprises in Bắc Ninh, attended by a government delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Trần Thị Thu Trang, Chairwoman of Hanel PT and the intelligent freeze-drying brand Sasaki, proposed new value systems for Vietnamese private firms in the era of innovation.

Speaking at the event, Trang not only identified key structural bottlenecks but also presented concrete, immediately actionable solutions based on the 3D model. “We manufacture electronic components, main circuit boards, ceramic sensors, and more recently, Sasaki smart dryers. Doing technology in Vietnam is a long journey — it is not for the impatient, and certainly not for those seeking the easy road,” she said.

To address these challenges, she proposed the 3D framework:

Delegation: Local governments should be empowered to recognise tech enterprises based on innovation, R&D, and patents — not rigid revenue criteria.

Deep Capital: Establish tech innovation funds that co-finance 30–50 per cent of project costs, offer 5–10-year corporate tax breaks, and allow up to 200 per cent R&D cost deductions, as seen in advanced economies.

Direct Access: Streamline procedures into one-stop digital systems, where enterprises self-declare and take full responsibility.

Additionally, Trang shared the 3T values that have sustained her enterprises through the most challenging periods over the past 25 years:

Trust: Maintain absolute credibility with international partners. “A 0.01mm defect means the entire batch gets rejected. We’ve grown through strict standards — never making excuses.”

Vision: Dare to brand, dare to build, and dare to lead. Sasaki is now negotiating to open a drying innovation centre in Japan, positioning Vietnam’s drying technology on the global stage.

Tenacity: Reinventing with internal capital. “We don’t wait for incentives — we believe in self-reliance. But with the right policy push, enterprises can rise faster and go global.”

Trang was visibly moved when referring to recent policy developments: “The practical and strategic spirit of Resolutions 57 and 68 represents a historic breakthrough. Private tech enterprises only need opportunity - we will go far on our own.”

She also shared her emotional reflections on Hanel PT’s journey of global integration: “We are grateful to the global corporations who guided, mentored, challenged, and elevated us from the very beginning. They shaped our discipline, thinking, and international resilience.”

“Running a business today,” she added, “is not only about generating profit — it is about helping to redefine the future of a nation.”

She concluded, “I truly believe that Vietnamese enterprises can master technology and meet global standards with intellect, integrity, patriotism, and a spirit of service”./.