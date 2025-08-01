Việt Nam - a driving force in ASEAN’s progress: Lao FM

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam’s accession to ASEAN not only marked a major milestone in its foreign policy but also significantly contributed to advancing ASEAN’s regional and international stature.

Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane made the statement in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Vientiane on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s ASEAN membership (July 28, 1995 – 2025).

He praised Việt Nam’s practical contributions throughout its 30-year membership, noting that the country had assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship three times and played an active and responsible role across all three pillars of the ASEAN Community.

According to Minister Thongsavanh, Việt Nam has gone beyond active participation to help shape key ASEAN frameworks, including the ASEAN Charter, the ASEAN Community Visions for 2025 and 2045, and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity. Vietnamese-led initiatives have laid a solid foundation for intra-regional cooperation and enhanced ties between ASEAN and its external partners.

He highlighted that Việt Nam’s contributions to preserving regional peace and stability have provided an essential platform for sustainable development, strengthening its political influence, expanding diplomatic relations, and earning the confidence of both ASEAN members and partners.

Since joining ASEAN, Việt Nam has seized the opportunities presented by regional integration, particularly through the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), to become ASEAN’s third-largest exporter, with key exports including electronics, textiles, and agricultural products.

The country has proactively expanded its economic ties via key trade agreements such as ASEAN+ FTAs, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). These have helped attract investments from global firms such as Samsung, Intel, and Apple, fostering high-tech growth in areas like 5G, AI, and blockchain.

Việt Nam’s strong infrastructure investments, including in seaports, airports, and railways, have enhanced regional connectivity and reinforced its position as a leader in integration.

In the face of growing global geopolitical uncertainty, Việt Nam continues to play a key role in fostering peaceful cooperation and resolving conflicts through diplomacy. Minister Thongsavanh pointed to Việt Nam’s hosting of the 2019 summit between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the US as a demonstration of the country’s growing capacity, position, and credibility.

He also noted that Việt Nam has undertaken necessary internal reforms to adapt to global dynamics while safeguarding its national interests and maintaining ideological stability, further bolstering its standing in ASEAN and globally.

Looking ahead to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the Lao Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that Việt Nam will continue to lead in promoting sustainable development, bridging development gaps, maintaining peace, building trust, and enhancing intra- and extra-regional trade and investment. He affirmed that Việt Nam will remain a pivotal force in driving ASEAN’s strategic agenda across all pillars, contributing to the region’s collective progress and prosperity. — VNS