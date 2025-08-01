Việt Nam – a model of development, visionary leadership: Former Israeli diplomat

TEL AVIV — Chairman of the Israel–Việt Nam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Việt Nam Eyal Buvilski has described Việt Nam as a model of development and praised the country’s visionary leadership, industrious people, and huge economic potential.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2), Buvilski shared his heartfelt affection for the Southeast Asian country, the one that he has observe its evolution over the past two decades.

He credited Việt Nam’s remarkable growth to a blend of human determination and natural resources, expressing his impression on the way that the country has tapped into its advantages. Việt Nam boasts fertile land, favourable climate, and ready infrastructure together with wise leadership, forming the foundation for its current development.

He said Việt Nam is now one of the world’s leading manufacturing hubs, adding he has been proud to see “Made in Việt Nam” products everywhere, from coffee and tea to footwear.

Sharing his impression on Vietnamese leaders, Buvilski stressed that what distinguishes Việt Nam from many other nations lies in its visionary leadership and execution capabilities. He praised the continuity and harmony within the political system, as well as the commitment to implementing long-term plans set by the leaders.

One leader sets a target, and the next builds on it, he said, adding there is tight coordination between central and local authorities, which is the key to effective management and national development.

Looking back on the 32 years of the Việt Nam – Israel diplomatic relations, he affirmed that the partnership has been developed on the back of the friendship between the two countries' people. He identified economy as the key sector with extensive cooperation opportunities spanning agriculture, technology, and large-scale manufacturing.

He stated that Israel has abundant technology and scientific research while Việt Nam has the ability to scale up, produce and realise visions. Therefore, an idea born in Israel could become a global product with Việt Nam as a partner. He also saw promise in collaboration between research institutions, governments, and private companies from both nations. If knowledge from Israel is combined with the capabilities and vision of Việt Nam, both sides could go much further.

Addressing future economic cooperation prospects, Buvilski acknowledged current regional challenges while maintaining optimism. He expressed his hope that the war in Israel will end soon, opening up economic opportunities for both sides in the domains of agriculture, construction and manufacturing.

Economic cooperation, particularly establishment of joint ventures, could be a force for peace in the region, he underscored.

He described tourism and people-to-people exchange as another pillar of the relationship. More and more Israelis are choosing Việt Nam as their destination, and they return with admiration and fondness, becoming new “ambassadors” of Việt Nam.

Concluding the interview, he said he hopes to welcome more enterprises, scholars and tourists from Việt Nam for deeper cooperation and understanding, and building of a better future. — VNS