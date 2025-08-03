Việt Nam, Uruguay strengthen bilateral cooperation

BUENOS AIRES — Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngô Minh Nguyệt held meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) and Minister of Labour and Social Security Juan Castillo, and Uruguayan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi, part of her working trip to the country from July 31 to August 2.

At her meeting with Juan Castillo, Nguyệt respectfully invited the ruling Broad Front (Frente Amplio – FA) coalition and the Communist Party of Uruguay to send a delegation to attend Việt nam’s celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Castillo highlighted the historical significance and enduring value of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, which marked the beginning of a new era for the Vietnamese people. He also praised the country’s remarkable political, economic, and social achievements over the past eight decades, particularly the progress made in the 40 years of implementing its Đổi mới (Renewal) policy.

Both sides affirmed their determination to further advance the strong ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the Communist Party of Uruguay, and the FA, contributing to the broader development of the Uruguay - Việt Nam relations.

Meeting with Csukasi, Nguyệt expressed her hope that the two countries would continue promoting delegation exchanges, enhancing coordination, and supporting each other at multilateral and regional forums such as the United Nations, Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). She also called for the early launching of negotiations on a MERCOSUR–Việt Nam free trade agreement.

Csukasi said that she is scheduled to visit Việt Nam in mid-August and will attend the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

During the working trip, Nguyệt also attended and delivered a speech at the advanced political theory course of the Communist Party of Uruguay, highlighting Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements and recent foreign policy priorities.

She also visited the construction site of the “Việt Nam space” on Jose Pedro Varela Avenue in Montevideo. The administration of Montevideo hopes that the space will serve as a lasting tribute to late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, who visited the country in 1912 during his journey to find a path to national salvation. — VNS