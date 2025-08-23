Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebrated in Laos

VIENTIANE The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on August 22 evening hosted a reception in Vientiane to celebrate the 80th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The event was attended by Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou, along with leaders of the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, Government and mass organisations, members of the Vietnamese community and foreign guests.

Addressing the reception, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm reviewed the proud journey of the nation over the past eight decades since President Hồ Chí Minh declared independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

He highlighted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people won historic victories in the struggles for national liberation and reunification, and later embarked on a comprehensive renewal process. This has brought about remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, consolidated national defence and security, expanded external relations, and deepened international integration.

Tâm emphasised that from a poor and war-torn country, Việt Nam has risen to become one of the leading economies in ASEAN and an attractive destination for investors, tourists and international partners. Việt Nam has actively and responsibly participated in regional and global cooperation mechanisms, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The diplomat underlined that throughout Việt Nam’s 80-year history, the special solidarity and close bonds with Laos have been a vital source of strength for the Vietnamese revolution. The two nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder in different periods of history and today continue to accompany each other in their national development. He expressed Việt Nam’s profound gratitude for the wholehearted support of the Lao people as well as the valuable assistance of international friends.

In an atmosphere of friendship, Vice President Xuân and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou, together with other delegates, cut a cake celebrating Việt Nam’s National Day. They then enjoyed cultural performances featuring lyrical songs praising the homeland, national pride, and the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNS