President Lương Cường departs for trips to Egypt, Angola

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on Sunday morning for state visits to Egypt and Angola from August 3 to 9.

The Vietnamese delegation included Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Chairman of the President Office Lê Khánh Hải, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Lê Quốc Hưng, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The visits, made at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and their spouses, are political and diplomatic events of special significance as they reflect the commitment to making breakthroughs, elevating relations, reinforcing political trust, and further intensifying the traditional friendship, thereby creating momentum and heralding a new phase of Việt Nam's cooperation, especially in economy and trade, with Egypt, Angola, as well as other African countries.

Egypt and Angola hold important roles and positions, and are also leading economies in Africa.

Egypt, with a crucial geostrategic position, is one of the most influential countries in the Middle East, Africa and the Arab world, and home to the headquarters of the Arab League. Meanwhile, Angola is currently Chair of the 54-member African Union, an important force at the United Nations and multilateral forums.

President Cường's visits are occasions to affirm the faithful ties forged and nurtured during the countries’ struggles for national liberation. They are also chances for Việt Nam, Egypt, and Angola to discuss directions and measures for promoting relations to new heights in a more substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, meeting development and international integration demand of each country in the new context. — VNS