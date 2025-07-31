Party chief orders breakthroughs in military modernisation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for breakthroughs in military modernisation, innovation, and digital transformation as the Central Military Commission is preparing for the 12th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025–2030 term.

Presiding over the meeting of the commission’s Standing Committee in Hà Nội on Thursday, Party chief Lâm, also the commission's Secretary, stressed that the upcoming congress must set clear goals in advancing science – technology and innovation as well as and building each officer and soldier as a “digital warrior.”

He praised the VPA's General Department of Politics and relevant agencies for their proactive and comprehensive preparation for the congress, especially in devising the draft political report, which he described as scientifically structured and concise. The draft, he noted, has successfully highlighted the major achievements of the VPA during the 2020–2025 term while identifying shortcomings, their causes, and lessons learned.

The Party leader urged the drafting team to refine the report by providing deeper analysis of military forecasting to effectively advise the Party and State in responding to emerging challenges, and improving mechanisms for building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army.

He also requested concrete measures on national defence posture adjustments, civil-military coordination for political security and social order, quality training and education, readiness for non-traditional security threats, and breakthroughs in defence industry development towards self-reliance, dual-use capabilities, and modernity.

Furthermore, the Party chief laid stress on the need to improve financial management and restructuring of military enterprises for greater efficiency, while calling for stronger defence diplomacy and international integration, as well as robust policies to attract and retain talent in the armed forces.

Party General Secretary Lâm ordered the editorial team to incorporate delegates’ contributions, finalise documents swiftly, and ensure the success of the 12th Congress. — VNA/VNS