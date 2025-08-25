Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam partners with ABBANK

HÀ NỘI — Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam, a joint venture between China’s Chery Automobile and the local Geleximco Group, has signed a deal with An Bình Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK) for financing car purchases.

Under the agreement, buyers of Omoda & Jaecoo vehicles in Việt Nam can borrow from ABBANK’s preferential packages with flexible financing options.

Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam, which debuted in April 2024, has quickly garnered attention with models such as the Omoda C5, Jaecoo J7 and the hybrid Jaecoo J7 PHEV (SHS), which can travel more than 1,600 km on a full tank and single charge.

Distributed widely through a 3S (sales – service – spare parts) dealer network, these models have attracted strong interest and positive feedback.

ABBANK is rolling out a special programme for the Omoda C5 Luxury called “Zero Down Payment – Drive Car Home,” which allows customers to borrow up to 90 per cent of the car’s value for a tenor of 84 months alongside credit card and registration fee incentives.

They can get a loan at 4.99 per cent interest for the first 12 months .

Liu Yong Hu, general director of Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam, said the partnership reflected the company’s commitment to providing practical value to customers.

ABBANK CEO Phạm Duy Hiếu said the deal would open a new phase of cooperation.

Vũ Văn Tiền, chairman of Geleximco Group, said the joint venture with Chery aimed to deliver green and smart mobility solutions. — VNS