Home bizhub

Vinfast India partners with HDFC bank to deliver comprehensive EV financing solutions

August 12, 2025 - 16:35

VinFast Auto India has signed its first MoU in India with HDFC Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network, ahead of its upcoming launch.

 

Phạm Sanh Châu, CEO of VinFast Asia (R), and Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Business Head – Auto Loans, Inventory Finance and Two-Wheeler Loans, HDFC Bank, exchanged signed documents at the signing ceremony . -- Photo of the company

GURUGRAM – VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global EV brand VinFast, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, to provide auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network.

The partnership, VinFast’s first with a banking institution in India, aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the company’s highly anticipated launch.

Under the agreement, customers will enjoy tailored financing solutions, including attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, 100 per cent on-road funding, exclusive offers and priority services applicable across VinFast’s entire product portfolio. Dedicated HDFC Bank representatives will be available at all VinFast showrooms to provide on-site support, making EV ownership more accessible and convenient for a wider range of Indian consumers.

The collaboration allows VinFast to leverage HDFC Bank’s extensive pan-India branch network and digital platforms to reach customers across urban and emerging markets alike. It also aligns with the company’s broader goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions in India, one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally.

The MoU was signed by Phạm Sanh Châu, CEO of VinFast Asia, and Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Business Head – Auto Loans, Inventory Finance and Two-Wheeler Loans, HDFC Bank. - VNS

