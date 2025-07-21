SSI Securities Corporation gets new CEO

HCM CITY — The board of directors of SSI Securities Corporation has named Nguyễn Đức Thông as the company’s new CEO, effective August 1.

Thông, 37, has a degree from University of Cambridge in the UK, and, before joining SSI six years ago, held various positions at leading global financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Commenting on the appointment, SSI chairman Nguyễn Duy Hưng said: “We believe that the combination of global intellect and a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market will empower the new CEO to lead SSI into a breakthrough phase of growth. This is a strategic decision—and I am personally committed to supporting him in fulfilling his mission with excellence.

“The appointment also reflects SSI’s long-term vision for leadership succession—building a team capable of going further and faster in the digital era.”

Meanwhile, SSI announced results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of VNĐ 2.94 trillion (US$112.45 million) and profits before tax of VNĐ1.14 trillion ($43.59 million), year-on-year increases of 27 per cent and 10 per cent.

In the first half it achieved 53.9 per cent of its revenue target for the full-year and 52.8 per cent of its profit target.

Return on equity and return on total assets in Q2 stood at 11 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

During the second quarter securities services accounted for revenues of VNĐ1.34 trillion, or 45.7 per cent of the total.

Revenues from brokerage and custodial and investment advisory services were worth VNĐ515 billion, a 57 per cent increase from the first quarter.

SSI maintained its position among the top two firms in terms of brokerage market share on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange with a share of 10.85 per cent, up 92 basis points from the previous quarter.

Margin lending and receivables generated nearly VNĐ830 billion in revenues, up 32 per cent. — VNS