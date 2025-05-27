Viettel partners with Korea’s KT to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea’s KT Corporation to jointly advance AI-powered digital transformation in Việt Nam.

The partnership will focus on developing digital platforms, AI ecosystems, and data infrastructure, enabling comprehensive AI Transformation (AX).

Viettel will lead the initiative locally, leveraging its strong infrastructure and market knowledge, while KT contributes proven expertise in AI and big data. Plans include establishing an AI data centre and GPU clusters in Việt Nam, along with a Global Development Centre in Hà Nội to train future AI talent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tào Đức Thắng, chairman and general director of Viettel, said: “With KT’s cutting-edge technology and Viettel’s deep market insights, we believe this partnership will deliver modern and locally adapted solutions for Việt Nam and other international markets where Viettel operates.”

Kim Young Shub, chairman of KT Corporation, added: “Viettel is an ideal partner to realise the vision of comprehensive AI transformation. By combining the strengths of both companies, we hope to contribute to making Việt Nam and South Korea global leaders in AI application.”

KT is currently a key strategic partner of the South Korean Government in major initiatives such as digital government, smart cities, AI in healthcare, and the development of open data infrastructure. The group aims to become a global leader in AI and ICT integration, with an ambitious target of digitising 80 per cent of its services using AI. — VNS