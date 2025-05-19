Nissan Vietnam recalls 587 Kicks e-POWER vehicles for battery software update

HAVANA — Nissan Vietnam is recalling 587 Kicks c-POWER vehicles to fix a software issue affecting the lithium-ion battery controller.

According to a statement by the Việt Nam Register, the recall affects Kicks e-POWER models E and V imported from Thailand, manufactured between May 2022 to May 2025.

The vehicles have been found to have problems in battery management software, which could cause irregular changes in the battery’s state of charge (SOC), triggering system warning lights and disabling the powertrain. In some cases, the vehicle may fail to start or operate properly.

The recall will run through May 8, 2040. It will take around half an hour to update the software with all the costs to be covered by Nissan and its authorised dealers. — VNS