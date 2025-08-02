From chessboards to life lessons

Thanh Nga

A wave of hope and opportunity is sweeping through the lives of children facing special circumstances in the country, thanks to the inspiring Happy Chess community initiative.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Việt Nam Chess Federation (VCF) is dedicated to providing underprivileged children with the chance to explore the world of chess.

This year, Happy Chess took place in June at the Mother’s Love Shelter 2 in Thuận An Ward, HCM City, offering a memorable summer for about 50 children. Not only do they learn to play chess, but they also engage in Zumba, helping develop both their intellectual and physical balance, along with focus, perseverance, critical thinking and values of sharing, connection and love.

"The Việt Nam Chess Federation has been running the Happy Chess Project since 2023, with the mission of bringing chess and activities for physical and mental development to children in special circumstances nationwide," Jane Nguyễn, VCF vice president and Happy Chess founder, told Việt Nam News.

"The goal is to provide 100,000 chess sets and train 1,000 volunteer coaches before 2028 for orphaned, disabled and other underprivileged children in shelters, SOS villages and disadvantaged communities across the country," Nguyễn said.

With the goal of spreading intellect and compassion to children in special circumstances nationwide, the project is designed to introduce chess to orphans, disabled children and those in difficult situations through a series of free training sessions, combined with physical training programmes like Zumba, football and table tennis.

The programme has provided hundreds of chess sets and trained hundreds of volunteer chess and sports coaches for shelters, social welfare centres and disadvantaged communities.

A highlight of this year's programme is the introduction of ChessUp smart chess sets for teaching - an advanced technology product that utilises artificial intelligence to support learning and practising chess. With features that guide each move, analyse tactics in real-time and offer high interactivity, the smart chess sets not only help children learn quickly but also ignite their enthusiasm for learning.

According to Nguyễn, the application of advanced technology in educational environments for children in need holds profound significance. The project hopes that, regardless of background, every child gains access to modern technology and fair learning methods.

"This is how Happy Chess not only teaches them to play chess but also instils in them the belief that they have the right to dream, to be given opportunities and to develop just like their peers," Nguyễn explained.

This year's programme was made even more special with the Happy Chess & Friendship 2025 tournament held last weekend, featuring children from the RoyalChess Khang Điền Centre.

Walter Power, CEO of event sponsor The Grand Hồ Tràm, said: “As a chess lover, I am truly moved to accompany a programme with such deep significance as Happy Chess. We believe that community initiatives like this sow the seeds of knowledge while also nurturing compassion, which is crucial for the future of society.”

Nguyễn added: “Happy Chess ignites valuable soft skills in children, such as critical thinking, patience, discipline and especially the ability to overcome mistakes. We believe that within each small chess piece lies a big dream, which needs to be illuminated by knowledge, compassion and genuine care from the community.”

The Happy Chess initiative is set to take place in Cần Thơ and Lâm Đồng next year. VNS