Thanh Thúy hits new heights worldwide

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese volleyball continues its meteoric rise, with outside hitter Trần Thị Thanh Thúy claiming 14th place in Volleybox’s global rankings of the top 20 women’s players for 2025.

In Asia, Thanh Thúy was named the second-best player, just behind China’s Wu Mengjie. She also ranked fourth worldwide in her specialist position – outside hitter – cementing her status as a key figure in the sport.

Joining her among the world’s elite is teammate Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, who was placed 29th overall. Several other Vietnamese players made the top 100, reflecting the country’s growing strength in international volleyball.

Libero Nguyễn Khánh Đang was ranked 27th globally and crowned the best libero in Asia. She placed just behind Italy’s Monica De Gennaro and Brazil’s Leticia Moura, highlighting her emergence as one of the world's top defensive players.

Opposite spiker Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền also made waves, topping the Asian rankings in her position and taking the 16th spot globally. Vi Thị Như Quỳnh appeared again on this list, ranking 86th among opposite spikers.

The surge in rankings comes off the back of a landmark performance on August 10, when Việt Nam’s women’s team defeated Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling five-set showdown to win their first SEA V.League title –marking a turning point in the region’s volleyball hierarchy.

The updated rankings and historic title win signal a new era for Vietnamese women’s volleyball on the world stage. — VNS