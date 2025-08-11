Pickleball OFFB Cup 2025 successfully organised in Hà Nội

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The Pickleball OFFB Cup 2025 found its champions after two days of competitions on August 10 at the Pickleball Mỹ Đình Centre in Hà Nội.

The tournament featured more than 200 athletes competing for titles in four categories and a big bonus of more than VNĐ1 billion (US$38,200).

The winners were Nguyễn Công Phong/Nguyễn Thị Ánh Nguyệt in the amateur mixed doubles; Quang Phong/Tuệ Đức in the amateur men's doubles U35; Lê Như Hiếu/Đinh Xuân Trường in the amateur men's doubles over-35 and Đinh Quang Linh/Vũ Hữu Trí in the men's open.

According to the organisers, the OFFB Cup 2025 was not only a simple sports tournament but also a testament to the solidarity of the OFFB community. They hoped that the pickleball movement would continue to spread, attracting more participants, contributing to improving health and sportsmanship in OFFB community and Việt Nam.

The success of this year's tournament demonstrated the power of the community when working together to organise and participate in a meaningful event. This was also a premise for OFFB to continue developing sports, cultural, and technological activities in the future, towards a strong and sustainable connected community.

The tournament was one of activities towards the 15th anniversary of the OFFB, the national social network ecosystem, technology and automobile forum with more than 1.5 million members.

Not only outstanding with online activities, OFFB also regularly organises offline events such as seminars, car experiences, technology workshops and sports activities to connect the community. VNS