Top young tennis players to compete for national titles in HCM City

Tennis

HCM CITY — The National Top Young Tennis Players Championship – Vietravel Cup 2025 kicks off on August 9 in HCM City.

The annual tournament, an official event of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF), features more than 200 athletes from 12 delegations including the Military, HCM City, Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Phú Thọ, Lâm Đồng, Bắc Ninh, and Becamex Bình Dương Club.

They are all potential and talented players who have earned remarkable achievements in local and international competition recently.

There are 22 sets of medals up for grabs in age categories ranging from U8 to U18 for boys' and girls' singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the finals on August 16 at the Sports Centre for Community's tennis court.

Title favourites include Nguyễn Văn Tường Hải of the Military (boys' U10), Lê Phú Gia of HCM City (boys' U14), Trần Đức Minh of HCM City (boys' U16) and Ngô Hồng Hạnh of the Military (girls' U18).

According to VTF, the young athletes' energy, determination, excitement and eagerness would be great factors to make a competitive and high-quality championship.

“This is the fifth tournament for junior players before they are back to school. We hope that the victories that they will grab from the tournament will push their confidence, bravery, aspiration and noble sportsmanship in competing and studying," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, vice president and general secretary of the VTF.

"Also, this is an occasion for tennis lovers and fans to show their support for the sport and push its development to the wider community."

The tournament is jointly held by the VTF, HCM City's Culture and Sports Department and diamond sponsor Vietravel.

In this event, VTF and its partners also presented VNĐ160 million (US$6,100) to the national team who successfully kept their position in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III event last month in Bắc Ninh. VNS