Việt Nam crush Cambodia 6-0 in opener of 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship

Football

HẢI PHÒNG — Vietnamese female football players kicked off their 2025 ASEAN Women’s Football Championship (MSIG Serenity Cup 2025) with an impressive performance, overwhelming Cambodia 6-0 at Lach Tray Stadium in the northern city of Hải Phòng on August 6.

Ahead of the match, Việt Nam were said to overpower their opponent in both skills and experience. Meanwhile, Cambodia remained a developing team still finding their footing at regional competitions.

In the eighth minute, Dương Thị Vân opened the scoring with a stunning long-range free kick. Just three minutes later, Ngân Thị Vạn Sự doubled the lead with a beautiful volley from outside the box. After that Phạm Hải Yến calmly converted a penalty in the 12th minute to make it 3-0.

Nguyễn Thị Vạn, Trúc Hương, and Thái Thị Thảo added the fourth, fifth and sixth scores.

The victory provides Việt Nam with crucial psychological momentum ahead of their upcoming group stage encounters against Indonesia and Thailand.

Earlier, Thailand thrash Indonesia 7-0 to to top of Group A with three points and better goal difference after the first round of matches.

The MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 is taking place from August 6 to 20, bringing together eight strongest teams in the region. The tournament follows a round-robin format across two groups, with the top performers advancing to the semifinals.

Vietnam is in Group A with Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia in Hải Phòng. Meanwhile, Group B features the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia, and Timor-Leste playing Phú Thọ Province. —VNS