Việt Nam embraces MMA as a path to international success

MMA

HÀ NỘI — Over the past decade, mixed martial arts (MMA) in Việt Nam has undergone a remarkable transformation. What began as an unrecognised grassroots movement has evolved into a well-structured sport, achieving impressive international results.

The establishment of the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) in 2020 marked a pivotal moment in this journey. Since then, national and youth MMA competitions have been held regularly, paving the way for a new generation of fighters dedicated to athletic excellence.

Strong initial steps

The LION Championship MMA is Việt Nam's first professional tournament dedicated exclusively to mixed martial arts, organised by VMMAF in collaboration with various partners since 2022. This tournament has rapidly become a launching pad for emerging talent, contributing to the professionalisation of the sport and the creation of a structured MMA ecosystem in the country.

Vietnamese players are scouted from diverse sources: local MMA clubs, professional athletes from other disciplines and promising amateurs. A rigorous system of ranking, matchmaking and point accumulation ensures transparency and fairness. From this platform, notable figures have emerged, such as Trần Quang Lộc, a gold medallist at the SEA Games 32, who symbolises the determination and passion of Vietnamese MMA. Other rising stars like Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc, Phạm Quốc Đạt and Hoàng Nam Thắng continue to shine on international stages, reflecting the immense potential of Vietnamese martial arts.

At the SEA Games 32 in 2023, MMA was officially integrated into the competition lineup. Việt Nam celebrated several medal wins, most notably Trần Quang Lộc's gold in the 65kg category, demonstrating resilience and competitive spirit in Southeast Asia. The 2024 Asian MMA Championship also showcased Việt Nam's prowess, with two Vietnamese fighters reaching the semifinals, a promising sign of the nation's capability to compete at the continental level. Notably, Nguyễn Tiến Long clinched gold at the inaugural Asian MMA Championship in 2023.

On May 23, fighter Nghiêm Văn Ý advanced to the semi-finals of MMA Road to UFC 2025. Vietnamese athletes like Phạm Quốc Đạt and Hoàng Nam Thắng have also participated in exchange tournaments under IMMAF, BRAVE CF and ROAD FC banners, illustrating Việt Nam's integration into the global MMA framework.

MMA will again be included in the competition programme for the SEA Games 33 at the end of this year, as well as the ASIAD 20 in Japan next year.

This presents a golden opportunity for Vietnamese fighters to showcase their talents on a prestigious stage, paving the way for the long-term growth and development of this exciting sport.

Challenges and development

Despite these optimistic developments, MMA in Việt Nam faces several challenges. International-standard training centres in both Hà Nội and HCM City are still in the planning stages. Most current training facilities are privately funded and lack the proper equipment to host professional tournaments. Furthermore, the coaching staff often lacks specialised skills in MMA, primarily coming from more traditional martial arts backgrounds like boxing, judo, muay thai and wushu.

Financially, many martial artists struggle to cover their own training expenses, and the absence of support hampers their ability to focus on international competitions.

In response, VMMAF is crafting a development strategy aimed at 2030, with clear objectives: establishing a national MMA centre, scouting young talent nationwide and enhancing international collaboration. The strategy also envisions organising a national-level professional MMA tournament, modelled after the ONE Championship, to inspire competition and attract sponsorship.

National MMA team head coach Trần Văn Thắng emphasises this ambition: "We not only want to participate, but also want Vietnamese players to take centre stage on platforms like ONE and UFC in the years ahead."

A critical issue remains — the need for supportive policies and Government backing. A robust ecosystem, grounded in physical resources, a team of international experts and sustainable financial support, is essential for MMA to thrive.

As former Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Đặng Hà Việt noted: "We must invest strategically in resources from staff to equipment, aiming for ASIAD 2026 and the 2028 Olympics, allowing new sports like MMA to flourish."

"MMA embodies strength, strategy, resilience and an unwavering spirit. Việt Nam's rich tradition in martial arts provides a strong foundation. By blending the essence of traditional techniques with modern approaches, we can carve out a unique path that reflects our national identity."

For Vietnamese fighters to grace the UFC stage and for fans to proudly witness the Vietnamese flag on international arenas, strategic investment from the Government, organisations, communities and the private sector is crucial.

Vietnamese MMA stands at a significant crossroads. By overcoming challenges related to infrastructure, training and finance, it can reach new international heights, showcasing the talent and identity of a national martial arts tradition while inspiring confidence in the next generation. — VNS