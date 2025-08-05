Việt Nam set target of regional victory on home soil

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam want to win another regional title to make history in the 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship – MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 – which will be kicked off on August 6 in Hải Phòng.

The host side will play Cambodia in the opening match of Group A at the Lạch Tray Stadium and next meet with Indonesia on August 9 and Thailand three days later.

The Vietnamese, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, is under veteran tactician Mai Đức Chung who was confident that home field advantage would give his team added incentive to make a positive start.

“Playing at home will be a great motivation for the entire team to push harder,” said the 74-year-old, who is currently in his fifth spell as head coach of Việt Nam, at a press conference on August 5 in Hải Phòng.

“The tournament is receiving strong attention from leaders, fans and the coaching staff. It is the highest-level competition in the region, and we have high expectations.

“The direct support from the home crowd will energise and motivate the players. However, if the results don’t meet expectations the pressure will also be significant. Nevertheless, we believe the support from fans will provide extra motivation for the players to perform better."

The world oldest national head coach added: “Our goal is to reach the final. To achieve this, the entire team must stay determined and each player must give their best effort. As we are in the middle of a squad transition, the younger players still need time to grow and develop.”

Chung said he respected all teams in the group and found that they made strong progress recently and well prepared for the tournament.

Striker Huỳnh Như also took part in the conference. She remains a key member of the team and is set to captain a squad that features a mixture of youth and experience.

“My personal goal as well as the entire team's is to play our best for the highest result," said Như.

"We will give all in every match to win the championship. Playing at home is both an advantage and a pressure. Hopefully, with the support of fans nationwide, we will make it. In 2003, Việt Nam won the SEA Games title in Lạch Tray. It will be a motivation for us in this return after more than 20 years to make a history."

Việt Nam have won three titles in 2006, 2012 and 2019. If they make it this year, they will share the leading position with the arch-rival Thailand.

In the other side, coach Koji Gyotoku wanted to shock the hosts with three points in the first match although he has just taken the hot seat for 10 days.

“To be honest, this is a difficult challenge for me. This is the first time in my career that I have worked with a women's team. I see the difference between leading the men and the women," said Gyotoku.

"However, I have also watched the players' performances and have been impressed with their fighting spirit. I hope we will have good results in this tournament.”

Cambodia were considered a lower level compared to Việt Nam but the Japanese coach confirmed his target as saying the whole team would focus on playing and showing the best. In every match his goal was always to win.

In the other match of the group, four-time champions Thailand will meet Indonesia.

Futoshi Ikeda of Thailand said he brought a young side to Việt Nam this time. Most players were from 17 to 19 years old. The tournament was organised in the FIFA Days so he could not have serve of many senior players but he believed in his youngsters.

"The first goal is to develop the team and improve the players' skills. We come here with the goal of getting through the group stage and further winning the championship," he said.

Indonesia coach Joko Susilo said his team aimed for good performance in each match. Despite difficulties in personnel, with some key players absent, Indonesia still want to win.

The Group B of the tournament will get under way on August 7 with Myanmar taking on Australia, and the Philippines facing Timor-Leste at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province. — VNS