Seven-a-side team tie national stars squad 3-3 in exhibition match

Football

HÀ NỘI — VPL Dream Team drew 3-3 against Việt Nam All Stars in a show match to mark the end of the National Seven-a-side Football Championship 2025 (VPL-S6) on August 3 in Hà Nội.

The best players of the tournament were picked to form the VPL Dream Team while the organisers invited national well-known players to shape the All Stars side.

It was the first time such of friendly match has been played and supporters enjoyed a 70-minute match of street football versus professional style.

Familiar with the small-size field, VPL Dream Team went ahead with goal by Claudecir Júnior just two minutes into the game. The Brazilian, a former V.League 1 player, headed home from close range.

Đậu Đức Tú doubled the score when his low tap-in found the back of the net two minutes after the interval.

The All Stars showed their level in the next few minutes. Former national striker Hoàng Đình Tùng scored twice in the 43rd and 55th minutes with a goal by midfielder Nguyễn Huy Hùng sandwiched between them.

Lê Tuấn Anh levelled for the Dream Team with a finish from very narrow angle in the right wing in the 65th.

"We are all excited to have chance playing against the national stars so we prepared well for the match," said coach Thắng Xavi after the game.

"My players showed their best throughout the match and we had good result."

The event ended with a special activity when players gave donations to the 'Cặp Lá Yêu Thương' fund, a charity programme to support poor students.

Phạm Ngọc Tuấn, General Director of VietFootball, the organiser of the tournament, said: "This is a very special match, gathering football stars and typical seven-a-side football players.

"It not only inspires and introduce our Vietnamese style football to the community but also an important preparation step for the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025 International Seven-a-side Football Tournament later this month."

Teams from Malaysia and Thailand will be invited to the third international season to be held in the Gia Định Stadium.

Last year, Vietnamese Hiếu Hoa – Quahaco FC won the title after their outstanding performance in the round-robin format event in Hà Nội. - VNS