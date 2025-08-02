Quảng Nam officially withdraw from V.League 1 2025-2026

QUẢNG NAM — Unable to find a new sponsor as the season approaches, Quảng Nam Club have officially withdrawn from the V.League 1 2025-2026.

The Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced that the deadline for teams to submit their player registration lists for the new season is 5pm on August 1. However, Quảng Nam did not submit their registration documents, meaning they are officially out of the V.League 1 2025-2026.

This outcome was anticipated, as Quảng Nam have been racing against time to find a financially capable and committed sponsor to continue operations. Despite reports of interest from potential sponsors, final negotiations did not reach an agreement.

The inability to remain in the V.League 1 has inevitably led to the departure of many key players, including head coach Văn Sỹ Sơn. He left an emotional letter on social media, expressing regret and gratitude to those who supported him during his brief tenure at Quảng Nam.

Quảng Nam's withdrawal forces the organisers to adjust personnel arrangements. According to announcement No 1585, one of the two teams - Trường Tươi Đồng Nai or PVF-CAND - will be selected as a replacement. If both refuse, the V.League 1 2025-2026 schedule will need to be redrawn.

Quảng Nam Club's exit serves as a warning about the sustainability of the operational models of professional football teams in Việt Nam. Despite winning the national championship in 2017, Quảng Nam have had to leave the competition less than a decade later due to insufficient financial resources. — VNS