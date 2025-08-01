Record number of runners to discover beauty of Bà Đen Mountain

TÂY NINH — Majestic natural scenery and unique and challenging routes are the key features that have attracted a record number of runners to the Bà Đen Mountain International Marathon 2025.

Organised annually since 2021, the marathon, on August 2-3 in Tây Ninh Province, will feature about 6,000 athletes, the highest ever number, to register for 'The Legendary Run'.

There are four distances of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, which will all start and finish at the Bà Đen Mountain cable car station square.

During the races, runners will experience Tây Ninh's landmarks such as Bà Đen Mountain, known as 'the roof of the South', Núi Đá Lake, which has jade-like clear blue water and is surrounded by majestic cliffs, Ma Thiên Lãnh Valley, a harmonious combination of natural mountains, forests and rivers and the Tây Ninh Holy See, which is a sacred symbol of the Cao Đài religion and a must-visit landmark when coming to Tây Ninh.

According to organisers, the routes are designed to make the tournament not only a sports event but also an inspiring journey to explore nature, culture and spirituality.

They hope athletes will gain unforgettable experiences from taking part.

High-ranking runners will earn big bonuses and, for the first time, receive certificates that can be used for the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of six of the most prestigious and renowned marathons globally, the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon.

This has been allowed as organisers invited an expert from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) to measure and check the tracks for factors such as distance, altitude, slope, wind speed and competition conditions to create a fair competition environment and optimise performance for athletes.

The tournament is jointly held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Nexus Sport Events and Tây Ninh Sun JSC.

The local authority will also hold other activities to support sporting and tourism development.

A special market where people use leaves instead of money takes place on August 2. Visitors will be given a Bodhi leaf at the gate of the cable car station and use it to buy food and drinks in the market at the top of the mountain.

The 'leaf market' is held on the 15th day of the first lunar month, but has been recreated to introduce a typical aspect of Tây Ninh to runners, supporters and tourists.

Visitors will also be invited to attend a sacred lamp offering ceremony at the square at the foot of the statue of Tây Bồ Đà Sơn Buddha. It is an important spiritual activity within the framework of festivals at Bà Đen Mountain that has created a unique mark for this pilgrimage land.

Known as the most beautiful mountain in the region, Bà Đen is the leading spiritual and cultural destination for balancing body, mind and spirit in the south, attracting 4 million visitors in the first seven months of 2025.

During the two days of the marathon, a series of unique cultural activities will be held, including traditional music and dance performances.

Sun World Bà Đen Mountain will offer special offers and discounts to runners and visitors for cable car tickets and souvenirs. VNS