Sport tourism enhances Việt Nam's destination appeal

HCM CITY — With its diverse landscapes ranging from mountains and plains to rivers and islands, many localities across Việt Nam are considered to have strong potential for developing sport tourism.

According to Dr Đoàn Mạnh Cương from Nguyễn Tất Thành University, many Vietnamese regions possess favourable conditions, including natural landscapes, climate, and rich cultural identities, to host sport events that integrate with cultural and tourism experiences.

However, he stressed that thorough investment and synchronised solutions are necessary. Localities should focus on infrastructure development, build multifunctional sport centres, and upgrade event venues. He also recommended encouraging private investment through public-private partnerships to diversify funding sources and reduce the burden on the state budget.

At the same time, relevant agencies should strengthen international promotion efforts and cooperate with major global sports organisations to place Việt Nam on the global sport tourism map. A strategic approach is also needed to train specialised human resources, including courses in event organising, adventure sports guiding, and sustainable tourism management.

Cương also highlighted the importance of environmental protection, suggesting local authorities implement environmentally friendly practices in tandem with tourism development to ensure sporting activities do not damage natural resources.

Sharing the same view, Nguyễn Công Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours JSC, stressed the need for close coordination among competent agencies to design appropriate and attractive competition schedules and event regulations. Safety for tourists and athletes must also be a top priority.

According to representatives from HCM City’s Departments of Tourism, and Culture and Sports, following the administrative boundary reorganisation, the city now has numerous advantages to host sporting competitions and performances integrated with cultural events and tourism promotion activities.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the water festival, recently recognised by the HCM City People’s Committee at the local Creative Awards, exemplifies the successful combination of tourism, culture, sports, and economy. Leveraging the city’s river-based characteristics, the festival significantly boosted its image and tourism appeal.

Evidence of this success is shown by data from early June 2024, during which the water festival attracted more than 1.3 million visitors to the city within just the first 10 days of the month. Hotel occupancy rates also rose by 25–30 per cent compared to regular periods. — VNA/VNS