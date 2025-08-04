HCM City marks Global Wellness Day 2025 with “Reconnect Magenta” celebration

HCM CITY — Encouraging people to “disconnect to reconnect more deeply,” this year’s Global Wellness Day 2025 embraced the theme “Reconnect Magenta” — a call to return to mindfulness, emotional balance, and authentic connection in an increasingly distracted world.

The message came to life on Saturday morning (August 2) through a vibrant celebration at +84 Coffee Roasters in HCM City’s Thảo Điền Ward.

The event, co-hosted by Global Wellness Day Vietnam Ambassador Henri Hubert, transformed the café into a lotus-inspired sanctuary under the concept “Sen Magenta,” blending Vietnamese cultural symbols with contemporary wellness practices.

The magenta colour, representing transformation and harmony, served as both a visual motif and emotional anchor for the morning’s activities.

Around 50 invited guests, including wellness advocates, public figures, and creative influencers, gathered for guided meditation, yoga, Zumba, and sound healing workshops.

Guests also enjoyed lotus-themed beverages and joined conversations on well-being and emotional resilience.

“This is more than just a wellness event — it’s a meaningful experience about slowing down, finding balance, and reconnecting with what truly matters,” said a representative from +84 Coffee Roasters.

Notable attendees included Trịnh Thị Hồng Đăng, second runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 and an emotional wellness coach; fashion personality Thuận Nguyễn; sound wellness expert DJ Bnuts; and representatives from Logitech Vietnam.

Leading the sessions were sound meditation facilitator Thanh Ngọc, yoga instructor Tuyết Nhung, and Zumba coach Quý Trần.

Celebrated in over 170 countries, Global Wellness Day aims to promote healthier living and personal well-being.

Organisers said the event reflects a broader movement in Việt Nam to integrate wellness into everyday urban life. — VNS