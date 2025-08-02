Malaysian culture, cuisine introduced to Vietnamese people

HÀ NỘI — Malaysia Tourism, Arts, Culture & Food Festival 2025 has been held to boost bilateral tourism cooperation and promote the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, with Việt Nam identified as a key priority market within ASEAN.

The fest features two highlight events, taking place from July 29 to August 2 in HCM City and Hà Nội.

The Destination Seminar and Business Networking Session brought together stakeholders from both countries’ travel, aviation, and hospitality sectors to explore new business opportunities.

The Malaysia Tourism, Arts, Culture & Food Fest 2025 was a public celebration showcasing Malaysia’s diverse heritage, featuring cultural performances, traditional crafts, and authentic Malaysian cuisine. It fostered deeper cultural appreciation and people-to-people ties between Malaysians and Vietnamese.

Among the festival activities are the Malaysia Food and Culture Promotion 2025 and the Madani Week.

Malaysia Food and Culture Promotion 2025, launched in Hà Nội on August 1 was community event, celebrating Malaysia’s diverse heritage through traditional art performances, handicraft demonstrations and culinary specialties.

The activity aimed to promote cultural exchange and community bonding between the people of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Madani Week, hosted by the Embassy of Malaysia, takes place on August 2-3 at Aeon Mall Long Biên.

Madani philosophy promotes six core values with sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion, across culture, education, and trade. This initiative further underscores Malaysia’s commitment to holistic national development and strategic partnerships with countries like Việt Nam.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia YB Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing said: “Việt Nam has consistently been one of Malaysia’s most valued tourism partners in Southeast Asia.

"We believe this visit will foster dynamic partnerships and support our shared goal of developing sustainable, inclusive, and mutually beneficial tourism between our nations.

“This series of events in Việt Nam not only showcases Malaysia’s rich tourism, arts, culture, and gastronomy, but also serves as a vital platform to strengthen cultural diplomacy and foster mutual understanding between two close ASEAN neighbours.

"It marks a significant milestone in our international outreach efforts leading up to Visit Malaysia 2026,” he added. —VNS