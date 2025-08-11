Korean-Vietnamese opera collaboration

Artists from South Korean are collaborating with the Hà Nội Drama Theatre to stage a revolutionary opera. The production will premiere on August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). Let’s take a look behind the scenes to see how the team is preparing!
Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.
The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.
As part of the lead-up to the 100th anniversary of the Indochina College of Fine Arts, an exhibition titled 'Nguyễn Đỗ Cung – A Legend' showcases nearly 120 works by the trailblazing painter, scholar and cultural guardian. The show offers a rare glimpse into the soul of a man who helped shape modern Vietnamese art.