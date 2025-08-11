Politics & Law
Korean-Vietnamese opera collaboration

August 11, 2025 - 16:57
Artists from South Korean are collaborating with the Hà Nội Drama Theatre to stage a revolutionary opera. The production will premiere on August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). Let’s take a look behind the scenes to see how the team is preparing!

Thread & paints

Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.
Từ Vân villagers display flag-making pride

The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.

