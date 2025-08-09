Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

World Police Music Festival 2025 opens in Hà Nội

August 09, 2025 - 16:43
The event is held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces Traditional Day and the 20th anniversary of All People's Day for National Security Protection.
The Việt Nam People's Army's ceremonial troupe performs at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The World Police Music Festival 2025 began on Saturday morning at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

The event was held by the Ministry of Pubic Security of Việt Nam to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces Traditional Day and the 20th anniversary of All People's Day for National Security Protection.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, along with a number of representatives from different embassies in Việt Nam attended the festival.

The music band from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performs at the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
The Military Band of the Gendarmerie Command, the Kingdom of Cambodia joins the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
The Việt Nam People's Public Security Band leaves strong impression at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
The Cavalry Mobile Police attends the programme. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
The Japanese drum troupe plays an important part at the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
Delegates attending the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

