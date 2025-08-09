World Police Music Festival 2025 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The World Police Music Festival 2025 began on Saturday morning at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

The event was held by the Ministry of Pubic Security of Việt Nam to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces Traditional Day and the 20th anniversary of All People's Day for National Security Protection.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, along with a number of representatives from different embassies in Việt Nam attended the festival.