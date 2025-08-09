Hà Nội launches digital platform to mark 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on August 8 unveiled A80 – Proud of Việt Nam, a digital platform designed to connect Vietnamese citizens and international friends with activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Accessible via https://a80.hanoi.gov.vn and a mobile app, the platform serves as the official information hub for parades, cultural events, exhibitions, and public services. It offers real-time updates on schedules, traffic, security, healthcare, and live broadcasts, as well as behind-the-scenes stories and community-shared moments from across the country.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, the initiative goes beyond a standard event portal. Described as a “smart companion,” it integrates an AI chatbot for instant guidance, an interactive digital map showing venues and amenities, and social media connectivity to foster public engagement and national pride.

Designed in vibrant red and yellow with the iconic image of President Hồ Chí Minh delivering the 1945 Declaration of Independence, the interface reflects both festive spirit and cultural heritage. The city hopes the platform will not only enhance user experience during the celebrations but also stand as a cultural-tech symbol of a creative, modern, and globally connected capital.

The A80 – Proud of Việt Nam app is available on the App Store and Google Play. — VNA/VNS