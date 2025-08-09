Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội launches digital platform to mark 80th National Day

August 09, 2025 - 07:07
Accessible via https://a80.hanoi.gov.vn and a mobile app, the platform serves as the official information hub for parades, cultural events, exhibitions, and public services.
Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the “A80 – Proud of Vietnam” digital platform. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on August 8 unveiled A80 – Proud of Việt Nam, a digital platform designed to connect Vietnamese citizens and international friends with activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Accessible via https://a80.hanoi.gov.vn and a mobile app, the platform serves as the official information hub for parades, cultural events, exhibitions, and public services. It offers real-time updates on schedules, traffic, security, healthcare, and live broadcasts, as well as behind-the-scenes stories and community-shared moments from across the country.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, the initiative goes beyond a standard event portal. Described as a “smart companion,” it integrates an AI chatbot for instant guidance, an interactive digital map showing venues and amenities, and social media connectivity to foster public engagement and national pride.

Designed in vibrant red and yellow with the iconic image of President Hồ Chí Minh delivering the 1945 Declaration of Independence, the interface reflects both festive spirit and cultural heritage. The city hopes the platform will not only enhance user experience during the celebrations but also stand as a cultural-tech symbol of a creative, modern, and globally connected capital.

The A80 – Proud of Việt Nam app is available on the App Store and Google Play. — VNA/VNS

application of advanced technologies National Day

Life & Style

Tây Ninh strives to promote traditional art

The Tây Ninh Province is seeking ways to preserve and promote tài tử music and cải lương (reformed opera), which began in the south more than 100 years ago, after its merger with the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An.
Life & Style

Việt Nam Exhibition Centre hosts mega concert

The concert featuring many popular artists is expected to attract thousands of fans at the VEC, the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 in the world, located on Trường Sa Street in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội. 
Life & Style

Korean media names Đà Nẵng among top summer 2025 destinations

Đà Nẵng's appeal stems from its numerous outstanding tourist attractions, particularly Mỹ Khê Beach, Sun World Bà Nà Hills resort, and the ancient town of Hội An. Additionally, Đà Nẵng tourism is renowned for its affordability, especially attractive to young travellers and couples, according to Chosun Ilbo.

