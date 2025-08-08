Vietnamese music producer earns Pitchfork praise for debut album

HÀ NỘI — Pitchfork, one of the world’s most respected music publications, recently published a glowing review of Pillzcasso, the debut studio album by Vietnamese producer 2pillz.

The album received a 7.1 rating, a remarkable score from Pitchfork, known for its discerning standards. This places Pillzcasso among the rare few Asian albums to be featured prominently by the site.

Music critic Joshua Minsoo Kim described the album as “a breezy and confident collection of dance pop, bringing on numerous Vietnamese artists for an hour’s worth of beach-ready partying, comedowns included.” While the tone leans toward the relaxed and restrained, Kim emphasised that Pillzcasso is “the most robust statement in V-pop all year.”

What truly impressed Pitchfork was 2pillz’s ability to weave Vietnamese folk elements into modern production. Kim highlighted how traditional sounds – like the bamboo xylophone in Đưa Em Vào Tròng (Lead You to the ‘Trap’), the ancient lithophone in Thác Nìng (Nìng Waterfall) and the resonant timbre of Vietnamese flutes in Ngừi Đẹp Ơiii (Hey, Beauty), Chỉ Một Câu Thần Chú (A Magic Spell) and Nghĩ Một Tí (Think a While) – are subtly embedded throughout the album, enriching its sonic palette and cultural depth.

Released on July 8, Pillzcasso features 14 tracks and showcases a long lineup of talented collaborators, including Văn Mai Hương, Phương Dung, MONO, tlinh, GREY D, GDUCKY, Orange, Vũ Phụng Tiên, WOKEUP and more.

The album quickly rose to #1 on iTunes Vietnam and Germany, and reached the Top 3 in Canada. Its 'Full Performance' video, running over 53 minutes, has already garnered more than 337,000 views on YouTube.

Pitchfork also praised 2pillz’s genre-blending approach, spotlighting his fusion of pop and Vinahouse – a distinctly Vietnamese electronic style – in Một Khi Nói Tiếng Yêu Mọi Chuyện Chấm Hết (Once You Say I Love You, It's All Over).

The review further commended the artist's reimagining of Bolero, using a sample from legendary singer Phương Dung in Lá Mùa Thu Rơi Mang Tình Yêu Tới (Falling Autumn Leaves Bring Love).

“More than anything, it’s Pillzcasso’s general confluence of feeling – the rubbery lilt of vinahouse mixed with the pathos of Vietnamese balladry – that grants these songs their specific flavor," Kim wrote.

"Tracing the evolution of pop music is about looking at how young artists find ways to be represented, to make their universal struggles feel novel. No other V-pop album right now better represents this generational shift – and with more aplomb – than Pillzcasso.” — VNS