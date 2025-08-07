Cần Thơ offers free tài tử music training courses

CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ will provide a free training programme on tài tử music, a traditional art genre of the South and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, to the public from August 8 at Ninh Kiều Wharf in Ninh Kiều Ward.

The programme is part of the city’s project to preserve and promote its intangible cultural heritage by 2025.

City residents and tourists with a passion for tài tử music are encouraged to participate in the courses to gain a deeper understanding of the traditional art form.

The courses will be hosted by artisans from the city and artists from the Cần Thơ Cultural Centre.

They will offer general knowledge of tài tử music, the pentatonic scale in Vietnamese traditional music, and singing techniques.

Participants can learn about how to play traditional musical instruments and sing classic vọng cổ (nostalgic tune) songs and extracts from classic cải lương (reformed opera) plays with artisans from the city.

A series of performances by local artists will be held during the classes.

Meritorious Artisan Kiều Nga, deputy director of the centre, said the programme offers singing courses and interactive activities with audiences, making every course exciting and attracting more city residents, tourists and members of local tài tử clubs.

Nguyệt said the class spreads the beauty and love for tài tử music to people and tourists.

The free tài tử music course will open at 7pm every Friday and Sunday from August 8 to October 12. — VNS