Special silver bars commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day

HÀ NỘI — Special silver bars with the official emblem commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 have been issued by the Phú Quý Group.

Each bar weighs five taels and is crafted from 999 silver. The surface of the bar prominently displays the emblem against a backdrop of a ten-petal sun inspired by the Hà Nội bronze drum that symbolises a thousand years of Vietnamese culture.

According to the representative of Phú Quý Group, the products reflect the heartfelt dedication associated with the 80th anniversary celebration, where the spirit of patriotism and national pride is preserved in the intricate details of each silver bar.

Each owner is expected to fully feel the pride of being citizens of a nation that has endured through thousands of years of history and is now flourishing in an era of prosperity and strength.

Only a limited edition of 9,999 bars is produced, accompanied by a premium box and a certificate of authenticity. The listed price is based on the current silver bar price at the time of purchase. Customers will receive their silver bars starting from August 20, according to the scheduled appointment for each order. Each customer is allowed to order a maximum of three pieces.

Less than eight hours after opening orders on the morning of August 3, all 9,999 silver bars commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 were sold out.

Symbol of national pride

The Hà Nội bronze drum has a diametre of 59.3cm and a height of 32cm. At the centre of the drum face is a ten-pointed star, with the star's points being thick at the base and tapering towards the tip.

The drum originally belonged to a family engaged in the antique business residing at 34 Lê Thái Tổ Street, Hà Nội. It was studied by the Việt Nam National Museum of History before 1975. The drawing of the Hà Nội drum face has been approved by Professor Trịnh Sinh, a leading expert in history and archaeology.

Earlier this year, Phú Quý Group issued 2,000 special silver bars commemorating the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) that was also well received by customers.

Nguyễn Vũ Tùng, Production Director of Phú Quý Group said: "We are proud that the commemorative silver bars for the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the nation have been eagerly anticipated by customers.

"These are not just precious metal products, but also emblems that preserve national pride." — VNS