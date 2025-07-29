Essential guide to safe breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction in Vietnam

Only choose hospitals licensed for breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction

Breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction are major surgical procedures that require general anaesthesia. Therefore, medical facilities performing these operations must meet high safety standards, have a team of specialised doctors, and be equipped with certified resuscitation and emergency systems.

According to Article 25 of Circular No. 41/2011/TT-BYT, services such as breast augmentation, liposuction, and facelift are only permitted to be performed at specialised aesthetic surgery hospitals, or general hospitals with a dedicated aesthetic surgery department or room, explicitly licensed to perform these procedures.

Clinics, spas, beauty salons, and beauty centres are not permitted to perform breast augmentation, facelift, or liposuction, even if they employ specialised doctors. These facilities lack the personnel, equipment, and anaesthesia safety conditions required to manage potential complications.

A licensed hospital must meet the following criteria:

• Hold a legal operating licence and explicit authorisation to perform procedures such as breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction.

• Employ a team of well-trained doctors with valid practising certificates.

• Operate sterile theatres staffed by qualified anaesthetists and resuscitation specialists.

• Use modern medical equipment and follow complication control procedures that comply with Ministry of Health standards.

Undergo pre-surgical health screening and understand legal requirements

Before any breast augmentation, facelift, or liposuction procedure, clients must undergo a comprehensive health check-up to ensure they are medically fit for anaesthesia and surgery. This typically includes blood tests, coagulation tests, hepatitis screening, and HIV testing; liver and kidney function tests; and cardiac and pulmonary ultrasound, ECG (electrocardiogram), fasting blood sugar, and HbA1c.

If you have pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or cardiovascular disease, they must be stably managed before travelling to Vietnam. Otherwise, you may be deemed unfit for surgery upon arrival.

Be wary of facilities advertising “Low prices, Lifetime warranty”

Many unlicensed facilities use misleading marketing tactics, including promising a “lifetime warranty”; offering extremely low prices with a refund guarantee if results are unsatisfactory; advertising free breast implants or discounts of up to 70% for foreign clients.

In reality, these establishments lack official licences to perform breast augmentation, abdominal liposuction, or facelift. Their doctors may lack proper certification or be outsourced personnel. They typically do not have adequate anaesthesia, resuscitation, or emergency care systems.

If complications arise, clients often receive no legal protection. Worse still, some unethical providers may use contracts to legally bind clients into paying unexpected additional charges post-surgery.

Under Law 15/2023/QH15, such practices may result in fines of up to VND 200 million or revocation of the business’s operating licence. Additionally, criminal prosecution may follow if serious harm occurs.

Why Gangwhoo Hospital is the right choice?

Gangwhoo is a specialised cosmetic hospital, officially licensed by the Hồ Chí Minh City Department of Health to perform breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction — including with advanced 4K endoscopic technology. The hospital fully complies with all legal standards in facilities, staff qualifications, and procedures.

1. Strong expertise

Gangwhoo Hospital features a team of highly skilled aesthetic surgeons who:

• Hold official practising certificates issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

• Are graduates of, and have trained in, leading aesthetic centres in South Korea, the U.S., and Singapore.

• Have performed thousands of successful breast augmentation, facelift, and liposuction procedures, consistently delivering safe, long-lasting aesthetic results.

2. Modern technologies

Gangwhoo is one of the few cosmetic hospitals in Vietnam to invest heavily in state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, including:

• 4K Endoscopy: Provides precise surgical control, minimises tissue damage, and reduces bleeding.

• Harmonic Scalpel (ultrasound): Enables fast incisions and haemostasis without harming healthy tissue.

• Microsurgical technique:

• Keller Funnel: Reduces implant contact with hands, decreasing infection risk.

• Premium breast implants: Only trusted brands such as Motiva and Mentor, with global warranties, are used.

3. Comprehensive services for international clients

Complimentary Airport Pick-up and Drop-off: The Gangwhoo team will greet you at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and arrange transport to the hospital or your accommodation. Return support is also included.

Comfortable Accommodation: We partner with certified hotels near the hospital to help arrange bookings at special rates for international clients.

24/7 Interpreter Services: All Gangwhoo doctors can communicate in English. Professional interpreters fluent in Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and other languages are also available.

Private Post-Operative Rooms & Dedicated Care: After your procedure, you will rest in a private, fully equipped room with nurses and doctors monitoring you 24/7 for a swift, safe recovery.

