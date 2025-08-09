Party chief’s visit to RoK to help enhance political trust: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from Sunday to Wednesday by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse will make a significant contribution to enhancing political trust and elevating practical cooperation between the two countries, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ told the press.

This is the first state visit to the RoK by General Secretary Lâm in his current position. The fact that the RoK invited the General Secretary to visit as President Lee Jae Myung's first “state-level guest” demonstrates the East Asian country’s high regard for relations with Việt Nam as well as for its Party leader personally, according to Vũ.

Vũ assessed that this would be an opportunity for the two sides to engage in in-depth strategic discussions, identify directions and measures to develop their relations in a substantive, comprehensive, and effective manner; and at the same time, open up new development orientations in important and potential areas of collaboration, especially in science and technology and innovation, thereby bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The visit would also offer a chance for Việt Nam to show to Korean friends and the international community its determination and aspiration to build a prosperous and strong nation, and maximise international resources to serve the country’s development goals in the new era.

In the context of Việt Nam formulating and implementing major national development orientations, this trip further would underscore the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive, and effective international integration.

In addition, it would open up new areas of cooperation such as science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as collaboration in sharing experience and developing the cultural industry, thereby bringing practical benefits to the people and business communities of both countries, the official assessed.

Regarding the bilateral ties, Deputy PM Vũ said that more than 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relationship between Việt Nam and the RoK had become a model of a very special, effective, and substantive partnership.

It had reached its highest framework – Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – with a very high level of political trust, thanks to substantive cooperation in various fields that brought tangible benefits to the people and business communities of both sides.

In politics and diplomacy, they regularly maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at high and other levels, promote the rotational implementation of cooperation mechanisms, especially in the fields of politics, defence, and security, according to the diplomat.

Economy, trade, and investment continue to be among the key pillars of bilateral cooperation. The RoK is currently Việt Nam’s largest investor and its third-biggest trading partner. Meanwhile, Việt Nam is the RoK’s top priority partner for development assistance. Collaboration in culture, education, labour, tourism, and other areas has recorded significant achievements as well.

There are over 350,000 Vietnamese in the RoK and more than 200,000 Koreans in Việt Nam, and about 100 localities on both sides have established people-to-people friendship exchanges.

In addition, the two countries’ exchange and strategic coordination at regional and international forums in addressing issues of mutual concern have been strengthened and enhanced.

Vũ expressed his belief that the outcomes of the top Vietnamese leader’s visit would serve as a driving force and source of inspiration for the two countries to inherit, promote, and elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing to the national construction and development cause in each country, and to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS