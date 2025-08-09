State President’s tour hoped to establish new framework in ties with African countries

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse returned to Hà Nội at noon on Saturday, concluding their state visits to Egypt and Angola at the invitations of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his spouse, and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse.

They were the first state-level visits by a key Vietnamese leader to Egypt in seven years and to Angola in 17 years.

The trip reflected the elevated position of Việt Nam’s foreign policy in the new era - aimed at not only advancing ties with key regional partners like Egypt and Angola but also delivering a strategic message about Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening relations with African nations as a whole.

Throughout the visits, both host countries extended warm, respectful, and heartfelt receptions to President Cường, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation, reflecting their high regard for their relations with Việt Nam. At the meetings, the hosts expressed their special sentiments towards late President Hồ Chí Minh, their admiration for Việt Nam’s history of struggle for national independence, and their view of Việt Nam as a source of inspiration and a successful development model for developing countries, including Egypt and Angola.

In both countries, the State leader conducted a robust and productive programme, including important talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and meetings with other high-level leaders. He also attended a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam – Angola diplomatic relations.

Notably, he made an official visit to the Arab League for the first time, delivering key policy addresses both at the League and during a special plenary session of the Angolan National Assembly.

These speeches emphasised Việt Nam’s strong desire to elevate its friendship and cooperation with Egypt, Angola, the Arab League, and African nations, positioning Vietnam as a bridge for peace, cooperation, and development between Asia and Africa.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasised that Egypt always values and wishes to further promote the traditional friendship and steadfast brotherhood with Việt Nam.

The two leaders shared the determination to raise two-way trade to US$1 billion in the coming time.

President Cường also agreed with the Egyptian leaders on specific measures to further strengthen political trust, enhance economic collaboration, and foster the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

On this occasion, the leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, in order to build upon the ties established by late Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Gamal Abdel Nasser and nurtured by generations of leaders from both sides. This upgrade also reflects the level of bilateral relations, meets the aspirations of the two countries' people, and demonstrates their shared desire to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each region and around the world.

Meanwhile, for Angola, despite geographical distance, the two countries have a common national spirit and share heroic memories of the struggle for independence and freedom. Just one day after Angola declared independence on November 11, 1975, Việt Nam became the second country in the world to officially establish diplomatic ties with the South African nation. Half a century later, the traditional friendship and close comradeship between the two countries continues to flourish.

Since the 1980s, Việt Nam has sent education and health experts to work in Angola. With their diligence, dedication and high professional standards, Vietnamese doctors and teachers have left a lasting positive impression on the local community. The Angolan government and people have consistently valued the contributions of these specialists. Leaders of both nations have affirmed that the Việt Nam–Angola relationship is a precious shared asset and a solid foundation for a new stage of development marked by higher political trust and increasing mutual support between the two Parties and States, and stronger solidarity between the two peoples.

President Lương Cường’s state visit to Angola, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1975–2025), reaffirmed the importance that Việt Nam attached to the relations with Angola. The visit aimed to deepen political engagement, boost economic cooperation, and expand people-to-people exchanges - making the relationship a model for Việt Nam’s broader engagement with African nations.

During talks and meetings between President Cường with key Angolan leaders, the two sides agreed to continue promoting the traditional good friendship, support each other for mutual development, for the prosperity of the two countries' people, for peace and stability in the two regions and the world. They also agreed to maintain regular high-level visits and contacts through all channels; coordinate to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and study the establishment of specialised cooperation subcommittees in areas of mutual interest.

With the signing of several cooperation documents, they committed to strengthening collaboration in traditional areas including education, health care, and agriculture, while expanding cooperation in security, defence, fisheries, and investment.

At the headquarters of the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), President Cường and the high-level Vietnamese delegation received a warm welcome from nearly 1,000 MPLA members.

President Cường also took time to meet with Vietnamese communities in Egypt and Angola, sharing updates on national development policies and listening to their concerns. He praised the contributions of overseas Vietnamese to fostering friendship and cooperation with host countries, particularly the 10,000-strong Vietnamese community in Angola - the largest in Africa.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn stressed that President Cường’s visits to Egypt and Angola had achieved all the set objectives, delivering significant and substantive results. Notably, Việt Nam has established a new framework for relations with countries in the region, creating more favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to access markets, promote investment, and open up opportunities for cooperation in new and promising areas.

The President also conveyed important policy messages from the Party and State of Việt Nam to many African and Arab countries, affirming Việt Nam’s role, position and orientations in the new era, and expressing the country’s desire to write a new chapter of multifaceted cooperation with Arab and African brothers for peace, cooperation, and development.

The President’s trip once again reaffirmed the Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations. It also reflected the strong trend of enhanced cooperation among countries of the Global South in shaping a new, more multipolar, fair and equitable world order. — VNA/VNS