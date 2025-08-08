State President concludes visit to Angola

LUANDA - State President Lương Cường and his spouse, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Luanda on August 8, successfully concluding a state visit to Angola at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and his spouse.

Prior to departure, a formal farewell ceremony for the Vietnamese leader and his entourage was hosted by President João Lourenço and his spouse.

At Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda, President Cường, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation were seen off by Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António, Angolan Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Miguel, and Governor of Luanda Luis Manuel da Fonseca, among others. Representing Vietnam were Ambassador to Angola Dương Chính Chức and staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola.

During the visit, President Cường held fruitful talks with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Angola Carolina Cerqueira, and held discussions with leaders of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

He also met with the Vietnamese community in Angola and attended a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Of particular note, the President delivered a significant policy speech at the plenary session of the Angolan National Assembly, where he conveyed Việt Nam's aspirations to contribute more actively to global governance, the international economy, and civilisational advancement. The Vietnamese State leader also outlined directions for strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

A Joint Statement between Việt Nam and Angola was issued, reflecting the mutual commitment and determination to opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

At their talks and meetings, President Cường and Angola’s top leaders affirmed that the close brotherhood and traditional friendship are a valuable shared asset and a solid foundation for the two nations to advance into a new phase of development. Both sides agreed to further strengthen and deepen political trust, mutual support between the two Parties and States, and foster greater solidarity, attachment, and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

They shared a common view on the importance of elevating bilateral trade and investment ties, enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence and security, and promoting diversified collaboration in traditional fields including the exchange of medical experts, education, and agriculture.

In his important policy address to the Angolan National Assembly, which was warmly welcomed by Angolan legislative leaders and deputies, President Cường proposed five areas that need to be enhanced for future cooperation.

He expressed his wish to further step up bilateral ties toward building a cooperative partnership for shared development, aiming to make the Việt Nam–Angola relationship a model for South–South cooperation.

After five decades of diplomatic relations, the countries have withstood the tests of time, consistently demonstrating resilient, loyal, and steadfast solidarity as friends, comrades, and brothers.

This state visit by the Vietnamese President provides a solid foundation for the continued development of the ties, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in each region and across the world. VNA/VNS