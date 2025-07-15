Politics & Law
Việt Nam News and Law's Advertising Terms & Conditions

July 15, 2025 - 15:46
These Advertising Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) govern all advertisements (“advertisements”) submitted for publication in print and/or digital formats by Việt Nam News and Law (the “Publisher”). By submitting an advertisement, the advertiser (“Advertiser”) agrees to comply with these Terms, unless otherwise agreed in writing.
1. Submission and Acceptance

1.1. All advertisements are subject to review and approval by the Publisher. The Publisher reserves the right to reject, edit, or cancel any advertisement at its sole discretion, without notice or liability.

1.2. Acceptance of an advertisement does not imply or constitute the Publisher’s endorsement of the Advertiser, its products, services, or views.

1.3. The Advertiser is responsible for submitting all required advertising materials by the specified deadlines, in the required formats, and with complete and accurate content.

2. Content Standards

2.1. All advertisements must comply with:

• The laws and regulations of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

• The Publisher’s editorial and ethical policies; and

• Any applicable industry standards.

2.2. Advertisements must not:

• Contain false, misleading, fraudulent, or deceptive content;

• Promote discrimination, hatred, violence, or offensive material;

• Infringe upon any intellectual property, privacy, publicity, or other legal rights of any third party;

• Include sensitive, restricted, or regulated content—such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, or political messaging—without prior written approval from the Publisher.

2.3. Advertisements must not:

• (i) Infringe upon the national security or interests of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; • (ii) Violate any laws of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

• (iii) Propagandise against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

• (iv) Disseminate false or misleading information; or

• (v) Misrepresent the national flag, map, or other state symbols of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

3. Rates, Payment & Invoicing

3.1. Advertising rates are provided in the current Việt Nam News and Law media kit or as outlined in a signed insertion order or quotation.

3.2. Payment is due within 15 calendar days from the invoice date, unless otherwise agreed in writing. The Publisher reserves the right to suspend or cancel publication for any overdue or unpaid account.

3.3. Prepayment may be required for new advertisers or in cases where credit history cannot be established.

3.4. Unless otherwise agreed, full payment must be made before the publication date via cash, cheque, or bank transfer to the following account:

Beneficiary: Việt Nam News and Law

Bank: Vietcombank – Operation Centre

SWIFT Code: BFTVVNVX001

• VND Account: 001100 0027584

• USD Account: 001137 0101474

4. Cancellations and Modifications

4.1. Cancellations must be submitted in writing by the deadline specified in the booking confirmation. Late cancellations may be subject to full charges.

4.2. Requests for changes to content after the submission deadline may not be accepted and may incur additional costs if accommodated.

5. Liability and Indemnity

Founded in 1991 by the Vietnam News Agency, Việt Nam News stands as the nation’s first and only English-language daily newspaper

5.1. The Advertiser is solely responsible for the content of its advertisements and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Publisher, its affiliates, and staff from any claims, losses, liabilities, or legal actions arising out of the content or publication of such advertisements.

5.2. The Publisher shall not be liable for indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, or for loss resulting from any delay or failure to publish an advertisement, or from errors in publication (including typographical or formatting errors). The Publisher may, at its discretion, offer corrections or re-publication.

5.3. The Advertiser warrants that all materials submitted—including text, images, trademarks, logos, videos, or links—are accurate, do not infringe upon any intellectual property or proprietary rights, and comply with all applicable laws. The Advertiser shall bear full responsibility for obtaining all necessary rights, licences, and permissions for publication. The Publisher assumes no liability for materials supplied by the Advertiser.

6. Online and Digital Advertising

6.1. All online advertisements are subject to these Terms, in addition to any separate digital advertising policies covering placement, targeting, viewability, and performance metrics.

6.2. The Publisher does not guarantee specific digital outcomes (e.g., impressions, click-throughs, conversions) unless expressly agreed in writing.

7. Confidentiality

7.1. Both parties shall keep confidential any proprietary, commercial, or non-public information disclosed during the advertising relationship, unless disclosure is required by law.

8. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

8.1. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

8.2. Any disputes arising under or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of Hanoi.

9. Amendments

9.1. The Publisher reserves the right to amend these Terms at any time. Continued submission or placement of advertisements following such amendments constitutes the Advertiser’s acceptance of the revised Terms.

Contact Information

Advertising Department

Việt Nam News and Law

Email: vietnamnews.hanoi@gmail.com

Tel: +84 24 3933 2316

Website: vietnamnews.vn

