Việt Nam determined to build transparent global trade system

GENEVA — The Government of Việt Nam on November 6 updated the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s Committee on Rules of Origin (CRO) on adjustments to the agencies and organisations authorised to issue certificates of origin (C/O), as well as on the application of QR codes in the C/O issuance process.

The move aims to enhance traceability and reaffirm Việt Nam’s transparency in building and promoting a fair, reliable global trading system.

The Vietnamese delegation included representatives from the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), who joined online from Hà Nội, and officials from Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the WTO, who attended the session in person.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade Trịnh Thị Thu Hiền noted that Việt Nam had submitted two notifications to the WTO Secretariat regarding the implementation of rules of origin under the WTO framework, in March and May (documents G/RO/N/291 and G/RO/N/293).

She also presented an example of Việt Nam’s Form B certificate of origin featuring a QR code. The integration of QR codes and digital transformation in the issuance of certificates of origin facilitates origin verification, contributing to the effective and transparent implementation of Việt Nam’s trade commitments, particularly amid the growing challenges to global trade and supply chains.

Việt Nam also notified the list of authorised C/O-issuing bodies to ensure transparency for trading partners and to demonstrate its commitment to cooperation with other WTO members. The updated list reflects the country’s ongoing decentralisation and delegation of authority in origin management.

Pursuant to Government Decree No. 146/2025/NĐ-CP dated June 12, 2025 and MoIT Circular No. 40/2025/TT-BCT dated June 22, 2025, C/O issuance is now conducted by the MoIT’s Agency of Foreign Trade and by organisations designated by provincial People’s Committees.

Earlier, at the WTO Rules of Origin Committee’s 30th anniversary session on April 3 and its regular meeting on October 1 in Geneva, the Vietnamese delegation had shared the country’s experience in applying and notifying non-preferential rules of origin.

WTO members commended Việt Nam’s efforts to maintain transparency and its active cooperation in preventing origin fraud. They recognised Việt Nam’s proactive participation and commitment to the proper implementation of WTO commitments.

Việt Nam’s consistent presence and contributions at WTO meetings underscore its determination to foster a transparent global trading environment while enhancing its role, voice and international standing in multilateral mechanisms. This aligns with Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2025 on international integration in the new context.

The adoption of QR codes in C/O issuance also represents a crucial step in promoting digital transformation, technological innovation and scientific advancement, in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Together, Resolutions No. 57-NQ/TW and No. 59-NQ/TW form key pillars guiding Việt Nam’s entry into a new era of innovation-driven and globally integrated development. — VNA/VNS