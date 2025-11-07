Global chipmakers look to Việt Nam as a new growth hub in SEMIExpo 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is intensifying its push to develop a competitive semiconductor industry, setting out a clearer strategic direction while deepening international partnerships, as outlined at the SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025 event held in Hà Nội on November 7–8.

Organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment together with the global semiconductor association SEMI, the expo is designed to explore opportunities across the semiconductor value chain, from assembly and testing to fabless design and system-in-package.

At the conference, policymakers and business leaders underscored that semiconductors are not only a high-value global industry but also a foundation for economic competitiveness, digital transformation and national security.

The government reiterated its commitment to positioning Việt Nam as an emerging and reliable link in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Deputy Prime Minister of Việt Nam, underscored that the development of the semiconductor industry "is not a short-term race but a long journey of vision, courage and aspiration".

He added that Việt Nam is pushing not only to participate in global chains but to create value and catalyse innovation for the world.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm emphasised the role of semiconductors as the foundation of the digital economy and modern technology.

According to Tâm, Việt Nam already has around 50 enterprises in integrated circuit (IC) design with some 7,000 engineers, plus 15 companies and more than 10,000 technicians working in packaging, testing and device production.

These remarks reflect the country's strategic orientation to build a robust ecosystem via policy reforms, talent development, infrastructure investment and targeted incentives.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương presented a development orientation defined as C = SET + 1.

In this formula, C represents semiconductor chips, S stands for specialised chip applications, E for electronics manufacturing and T for talent development. The '+1' refers to Việt Nam's aspiration to become a new, safe and trusted destination in global semiconductor networks.

According to the Deputy Minister, semiconductors are a strategic technology that will "shape the direction of technological progress and contribute directly to economic growth."

He said that Việt Nam's priority is to move beyond assembling and testing roles toward developing capabilities in chip design, advanced electronics and system-level integration.

Việt Nam has several structural advantages that industry observers say could support its semiconductor ambitions.

The country's geographic position in Southeast Asia places it in proximity to major global semiconductor hubs. Its domestic electronics industry has grown rapidly, with hardware exports exceeding US$130 billion in 2024.

Local corporations such as Viettel and FPT have already invested in integrated circuit (IC) design and R&D centres.

However, domestic talent supply remains a constraint.

While Việt Nam produces thousands of engineering graduates annually, relatively few receive deep training in semiconductor physics, electronic materials, lithography or chip architecture.

Training programmes remain limited and the ability to conduct specialised research is still developing.

In addition, the local supply chain is fragmented and domestic demand for semiconductor components is not yet strong enough to create a fully self-sustaining market. Because of this, the sector continues to rely heavily on cooperation with international firms.

Nguyễn Cương Hoàng, head of the Viettel Semiconductor Technology Division, said that Việt Nam's approach to semiconductor development should be practical and outcome-orientated.

Rather than attempting to immediately engage in complex semiconductor production segments, the country is focusing first on specialised chips with clear applications in telecommunications and electronic devices manufactured domestically.

International engagement

The SemiExpo Vietnam 2025 exhibition marked a significant milestone in showcasing Việt Nam's readiness for deeper global industry integration.

The event gathered more than 5,000 participants and featured nearly 200 exhibitors including leading global semiconductor and semiconductor-equipment firms.

The exhibition highlights the presence of many world-leading semiconductor players. Exhibitors include the likes of Lam Research, Coherent, Qorvo, Amkor Technology, GlobalFoundries, Applied Materials, Micron Technology, Tokyo Electron, KLA Corporation, Siemens AG and Dassault Systèmes.

Deputy PM Dũng said that developing the industry requires strategic vision, persistence and strong cooperation between government, industry and international partners. — BIZHUB/VNS