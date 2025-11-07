Việt Nam commits all possible support for semiconductor investors: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will ensure macroeconomic stability and a supportive regulatory environment, pledging all possible support for investors to thrive, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính assured a delegation from the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), who is in Việt Nam for the 2025 SEMIEXPO, during a reception in Hà Nội on November 6.

The meeting drew 32 executives from SEMI and its members that represent 3,700 companies across the global semiconductor supply chain.

PM Chính said Việt Nam is pivoting to rapid, sustainable growth via green, circular, knowledge-based and digital economies powered by sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, including semiconductors.

Việt Nam targets at least 8 per cent GDP growth in 2025 and double-digit expansion thereafter, requiring global partnerships in finance, talent development, transfer of technology and management know-how, especially in chips, he added.

According to him, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly stressed Việt Nam’s target of achieving rapid, sustainable development rooted in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, with the goal of attaining technological autonomy and competitiveness in strategic sectors, especially semiconductors.

Việt Nam already issued a national semiconductor industry development strategy through 2030 with a vision to 2050, plus a workforce development plan for the semiconductor sector, and a list of 11 strategic technologies and technological products. The country aims to launch its first chip manufacturing facility next year.

He urged SEMI and global players to trust Việt Nam’s investment climate and scale up investments, while proposing policies for mutual gains, a full semiconductor ecosystem, an R&D hub, and support to advance from testing and packaging into design, fabrication and manufacturing, plus training of quality engineers and integration of local firms into global semiconductor value chains.

Việt Nam will continue improving its regulatory framework, developing modern and synchronous infrastructure, enhancing management capability and workforce quality, and streamlining administrative procedures, including establishing a national one-stop investment service portal, he said, adding that Việt Nam aims for a domestic semiconductor ecosystem that supports efficient, long-term investment.

The host spotlighted partnerships based on “balanced benefits and shared risks,” and the principle of mutual listening and understanding, shared vision and actions, for collective wins and success.

Dutch Ambassador to Việt Nam Kees Van Baar, who is also chairman of the Southeast Asia semiconductor association, and representatives of international semiconductor companies said they were impressed with Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic strides, especially its strategy for sci-tech and semiconductor industry, which align with global trends and SEMI’s directions. They also voiced confidence in Việt Nam’s semiconductor development policies.

They pressed for sharper regulations, simpler administrative procedures, English-language one-stop investment services, SME supply-chain access, and infrastructure like clean energy and digital grids, along with coordinated value-chain growth spanning research, testing, manufacturing, packaging and artificial intelligence

Keen to invest more, they suggested Việt Nam set clear priorities and form a national semiconductor association to link Government, industry and academia, driving policies, research, training, supply chains, capital and a complete ecosystem to establish Việt Nam as a global and regional chip hub. — BIZHUB/VNS