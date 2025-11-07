Quảng Ninh plans to launch 43 key projects to boost growth for 2026

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province is set to complete procedures and break ground on 43 major projects worth around VNĐ208 trillion (nearly US$8 billion) by the end of this year, as part of its drive to accelerate economic growth and investment.

Among these, 15 are public investment projects with a combined capital of VNĐ14 trillion, while 28 non-budget projects will total VNĐ194.18 trillion.

Investment from non-state funds reached more than VNĐ204 trillion in the first 10 months of this year, 10.5 times the figure ofthe same period last year.

Foreign direct investment accounted for $528.65 million, equivalent to VNĐ13.46 trillion, reaffirming the province’s strong appeal to investors.

The launch of these new projects, along with measures to address obstacles facing key developments, support manufacturing enterprises to boost production, and strengthen core coal industry projects, is expected to give powerful impetus to Quảng Ninh’s economy.

These efforts aim to help the province achieve a GRDP growth rate of 22.45 per cent in the fourth quarter and realise its goal of becoming a centrally governed city before 2030. — VNS