Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Retail sales growth remains stable over 10 months

November 07, 2025 - 08:12
This increase showed that consumer demand remains stable, said the National Statistics Office.
The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VNĐ5.7 quadrillion for the first 10 months of the year. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VNĐ598.4 trillion (US$23 billion) last month, up 0.2 per cent compared to the previous month and 7.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

This increase showed that consumer demand remains stable, said the National Statistics Office.

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VNĐ5.7 quadrillion for the first 10 months of the year, up 9.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, higher than the 8.8 per cent growth last year.

Excluding price factors, the growth was 7 per cent, indicating that people’s real purchasing power continues to improve.

Of this, retail sales of goods reached VNĐ4.4 quadrillion, accounting for 76.2 per cent of the total and rising by 8 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

Key product groups all experienced stable growth, including food and beverages up 10 per cent, clothing up 8.6 per cent, household goods and equipment up 7.1 per cent, and cultural and educational items up 6.9 per cent.

Regionally, retail activities continued to thrive in major economic centres. 

Đà Nẵng grew by 9.4 per cent, Cần Thơ by 8.7 per cent, while HCM City and Hải Phòng both increased by 8.3 per cent and Hà Nội by 8 per cent. 

This even growth reflects the effectiveness of demand stimulation programmes, promotions, and efforts to boost domestic consumption during the year-end period.

With the current recovery momentum, the trade and services sector is expected to continue being a bright spot in Q4, driving GDP growth and ensuring a balance between domestic consumption and exports amid ongoing global economic fluctuations. — BIZHUB/VNS

Retail sales consumer goods services

see also

More on this story

Economy

CPI up 3.27% in first ten months of 2025

The CPI in October edged up 0.2 per cent from September, and increased 2.82 per cent from December 2024 and 3.25 per cent year-on-year, the NSO said, adding that core inflation rose 3.2 per cent in the same period.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom