Việt Nam registers nearly 18,000 new enterprises in October

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 18,000 enterprises with registered capital of VNĐ172.5 trillion (US$6.6 billion) and 93,600 workers were established in Việt Nam in October this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of companies increased by 26.5 per cent and registered capital increased by 12.3 per cent, while the number of workers increased by 16.3 per cent.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in October was VNĐ9.6 billion, down 2.6 per cent compared to the previous month and down 11.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In addition, the country also had 11,600 enterprises returning to operation in October, up 7.9 per cent compared to the previous month and up 33.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Also in October, there were 6,065 enterprises registering to temporarily suspend business for a period of time, up 32.9 per cent compared to the previous month and up 11.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Over the first 10 months of 2025, the country saw 162,900 newly registered enterprises with total registered capital of more than VNĐ1.59 quadrillion and 967,600 registered employees. This marks an increase of 19.7 per cent in the number of firms, 21.4 per cent in registered capital and 18.6 per cent in the number of employees compared to the same period in 2024.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the first 10 months of 2025 reached VNĐ9.8 billion, an increase of 1.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The first ten months the year saw 255,900 enterprises returning to operation, an increase of 26.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, over the same period, 105,400 companies temporarily suspended business operations, an increase of 14.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2024; 58,400 enterprises stopped operations for pending dissolution procedures, down 8.3 per cent; and 26,800 firms completed dissolution procedures, up 54.5 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS